India-Bound FPSO Ruby Sets Sail From South Korea

Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Ruby, set to Reliance Industries' MJ deep-water oil and gas development project in KG-D6 block offshore India, has set sail from South Korea.

The chief executive officer of Reliance’s partner in the project BP Bernard Looney said on LinkedIn that “Ruby has just set sail for the 5000-km journey from South Korea to Kakinada, India where she'll help ramp up domestic gas production,”

“I’ve been in this industry for many (many) years but the sheer size and engineering genius of vessels like this still amazes me. A big thanks to the teams at bp and Reliance Industries Limited, for making this happen safely and efficiently," Looney added.

As for MJ, it is the third and last of a set of discoveries that Reliance and its partner BP are developing in the eastern offshore block. The two will use a floating production system at the high sea in the Bay of Bengal to bring to production the deepest gas discovery in the KG-D6 block.

The MJ-1 gas find is directly below the Dhirubhai-1 and 3 fields – the first and the largest fields in KG-D6 block. MJ-1 is estimated to hold a minimum of 0.988 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of contingent resources. The field also has oil deposits which would be produced using an FPSO.

The Ruby was built by South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries, with the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract awarded in 2019. The double-hulled vessel has a crude production capacity of 60,000 barrels per day and about 12.7 million cubic meters per day of gas.

Reliance and BP are spending around $5 billion on the further development of KG-D6 through three different projects in block KG-D6 – R Cluster, Satellite Cluster, and MJ – which together are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic meters per day of natural gas by 2023.

R-Cluster started production in December 2020 and the Satellite Cluster came onstream in April last year. MJ is expected to come on stream before the end of the year. While the R-Cluster has a plateau gas production of about 12.9 mmscmd, the Satellite Cluster will have a peak output of 6 mmscmd.

Reliance has so far made 19 gas discoveries in the KG-D6 block. Of these, D-1 and D-3 – the largest two – were brought into production in April 2009, and MA, the only oilfield in the block, was put into production in September 2008.

In a response to Looney’s post, Sashi Mukundan, BP India head, said: "It is indeed a big achievement for the JV, and we will not only increase gas production for the people of India, but we will also help the nation save close to $10 billion in import costs! On full operations, we will be close to 30 percent of India's gas production. This is a truly proud moment for me and my extended Reliance-BP team in India."

