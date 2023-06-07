India MRPL Redirects Growth Plan from Refinery to Chemicals
India’s Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. shelved a planned refinery expansion to focus on boosting its petrochemical production capacity, which may cost as much as 470 billion rupees ($5.7 billion).
A shifting energy landscape primarily driven by the uptake of electric vehicles has prompted MRPL to focus its efforts on increasing output of chemicals that can be used for plastics and paints, Sanjay Varma, managing director, said in an interview. The company’s major investment will be on a new production plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, he said.
Indian and Chinese refiners along with majors such as Exxon Mobil Corp. are betting on petrochemicals to underpin future oil demand as the transition to electric vehicles chips away at consumption of transport fuels. The new MRPL plant is likely to be operational in the next three to five years, said Varma.
India is a net-importer of petrochemicals and the country is facing a “make-or-buy” decision, said Larry Tan, vice president of chemical consulting in Asia at S&P Global Commodity Insights in Singapore. “There is better value to capture production locally.”
MRPL — majority owned by state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp. — plans to spend around 300-400 billion rupees on the new plant, and a further 60-70 billion rupees on smaller petrochemical units, Varma said. The investment will help “de-risk MRPL’s future” during the energy transition, he added.
The investment will contribute to ONGC’s overall spend of 1 trillion rupees to expand its petrochemical capacity to 8 million tons a year by 2030, from 3.4 million tons, according to a spokesman for ONGC.
While MRPL shelved plans to boost the capacity of its refinery on the west coast to 18 million tons a year from 15 million tons, the plant has still run above operational levels, said Varma. The refinery operated at a record average of 17.1 million tons a year over the 12 months ended March 13, he said.
--With assistance from Elizabeth Low.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- What Do Latest OPEC+ Moves Mean?
- Par Pacific Completes Buy of ExxonMobil Refinery
- Does the Global Drug Trafficking Industry Affect Oil and Gas?
- Fatality At North Rankin Complex
- Qatar Offers Cheaper LNG to Asian Market
- Pennsylvania's Largest Coal Plant to Close amid Shift to Gas
- Philippines Receives Nearly 400 Bids for Renewables Development
- Petrobras Begins FPSO Production at Buzios
- Zenith Inks Deal Launching Its USA Expansion
- UK Energy Transition Can Create More New Jobs than Lost: Study
- Exxon and Chevron Shareholders Reject Toughening Climate Goals
- Further OPEC+ Production Cuts Are Still on the Table
- Exxon Bets New Ways to Frack Can Double Oil Pumped from Shale Wells
- Saudi to Cut Output by 1MM BPD in Solo OPEC+ Move
- Key Milestone Hit Towards Potential First Ever GOM Offshore Wind Lease Sale
- India to Boost Renewables Capacity, Avoid New Coal Plants
- Data Science is the Future of Oil and Gas
- Energy Groups React to Debt Ceiling Deal
- Aramco Holds Talks with Turkish Firms on $50B Planned Projects
- Kinder Morgan to Expand Gas Capacity at Texas Gulf Coast Facility
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- Invictus Strikes Oil, Gas in Zimbabwe
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On