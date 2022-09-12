India May Offer $2.5B Lifeline to Cost-Hit Oil Firms
India plans to pay about 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) to the state-run fuel retailers, such as Indian Oil Corp., to partly compensate them for losses and keep a check on cooking gas prices, according to people familiar with the matter.
The oil ministry has sought a compensation of 280 billion rupees, but the finance ministry is agreeing to only about a 200 billion cash payout, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The talks are at an advanced stage but a final decision is yet to be taken, the people said.
The three biggest state-run retailers, which together supply more than 90% of India’s petroleum fuels, have suffered the worst quarterly losses in years by absorbing record international crude prices. While the handout could ease their pain, it would add pressure to the government’s coffers that are already strained by tax cuts on fuels and a higher fertilizer subsidy to tackle mounting inflationary pressures.
Shares of state-run retailers gained, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. rising 1.7%, Bharat Petroleum Corp. adding 1.2% and Indian Oil closing 0.1% higher, after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the session.
The government had earmarked oil subsidy at 58 billion rupees for the fiscal year ending March, while fertilizer subsidy was pegged at 1.05 trillion rupees.
These refining-cum-fuel retailing companies, which use more than 85% of imported oil, benchmarked the fuels they produce to international prices. Those shot up after a global recovery in demand coincided with reduced fuel-making capacity in the US and fewer exports from Russia.
State oil companies are obligated to buy crude at international prices and sell locally in a price-sensitive market, while private players such as Reliance Industries Ltd. have the flexibility to tap on stronger fuel export markets.
India imports about half of its liquefied petroleum gas, generally used as cooking fuel. The price of Saudi contract price, the import benchmark for LPG in India, has increased 303% in the past two years, while the retail price in Delhi was increased by 28%, India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sept. 9.
Representatives for India’s finance ministry and oil ministry declined to comment.
The companies have also been holding down pump prices of gasoline and diesel since early April to curb accelerating inflation.
The oil companies will require some intervention either through price increases or government compensation to cover sustained losses, Bharat Petroleum Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said last month.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Ineos Renews Shale Gas Offer
- Zeroing Nord Stream Volumes Probably Good for Market Stability
- Berkshire Hikes Occidental Stake
- India May Offer $2.5B Lifeline to Cost-Hit Oil Firms
- Baja-1 Discovery Important Milestone for Petronas
- Duo Set To Work On Darwin Pipeline Duplication Off Australia
- Tailwater Sells Natural Gas Supplier For $423M To Williams
- EnerMech Invests Funds In First Irish Facility
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia and Europe
- EPA Denies Permit For Proposed Bluewater Terminal In Texas
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Permian Contributes $153B And 700,000 Jobs To U.S. Economy
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015