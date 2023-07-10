India Faces Challenging Road to Net Zero

India has been strengthening its climate commitments but faces a challenging road to net zero, according to BMI.

India has been strengthening its climate commitments but faces a challenging road to net zero as it seeks to balance emissions reduction efforts with pressing developmental needs.

That’s according to analysts at BMI, a Fitch Solutions company, who made the statement in a report sent to Rigzone recently.

“The country’s greenhouse gas emissions have soared, rising by over 175 percent since the turn of the century, rendering it the third largest emitter globally,” the analysts said in the report.

“Its domestic economy has expanded at a healthy clip, although the emissions intensity of its GDP has been in decline for much of the past two decades. Over this period, its population has expanded by 311 million people, more than double the growth seen in mainland China (137 million),” they added.

“At the same time, the government has pushed to improve energy access, with the percentage of the population with access to electricity rising from 58.7 percent in 2000, to 99.6 percent in 2021, according to the World Bank,” they continued.

The bulk of electricity has been supplied by coal, which has contributed 72.7 percent of total power generation growth over the last 20 years, the BMI analysts noted in the report.

“As a result, emissions per capita have ballooned,” they added.

“That said, in global terms, per capita emissions remain low. Of the 50 largest economies (which collectively account for more than 90 percent of global GDP), India ranks 45th based on emissions per capita,” the analysts said in the report.

“When measured on emissions per unit of GDP, it rises to 13th. Over the coming decade, India will see the largest increase in its population and the second-largest increase in its economy (behind Mainland China),” they continued.

“We can expect to see continued reductions in the carbon intensity of its economic output, whilst population growth should also become less emissions intensive, given that population increases are not (to the same degree) being compounded by increases in energy access, and that renewables are rapidly gaining ground in the overall energy mix,” they went on to state.

In the report, the analysts outlined that, “due to the sheer size of the market”, India’s domestic policy choices “will play a central role in shaping global emissions trajectories”.

The analysts also highlighted in the report that India announced that it planned to reach net zero emissions by 2070 at COP26 and that it unveiled its Long-Term Low-Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) at COP27, which the analysts said outlined some of the steps India would take to meet this goal.

The Role of Oil and Gas

The Indian oil and gas sector can meaningfully contribute to India’s net-zero transition, the BMI analysts noted in the report.

“Domestically, the oil and gas sector can play an important role in fostering deepening decarbonization across the power, industrial, and transport sectors,” the analysts said in the report.

“O&G companies can leverage existing experience, technologies and infrastructure to accelerate the development of a range of low-carbon energies, such as advanced biofuels (including sustainable aviation fuels and drop-in fuels for the maritime sector) and low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia,” they added.

“Meanwhile fuel distribution networks can be utilized as an entry point into the e-mobility sector, coupling up EV charging stations with existing fuel stations,” they continued.

The analysts also stated in the report that the oil and gas sector holds strong competitive advantages with regards to CCUS, “given that it overlaps with their core competencies in areas such as underground reservoir management and in the midstream”.

“Overlaps also exist between oil and gas and parts of the low-carbon power sector, such as offshore wind,” they noted.

The BMI analysts highlighted in the report that a growing number of oil and gas companies in the country are committing to net-zero targets, “pledging substantial investments in low-carbon energies”.

“Among the major players in the upstream and downstream sectors, several have now announced commitments to reach net-zero emissions, including the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India (OIL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) and Reliance Industries (RIL),” the analysts pointed out.

“The timeframe for reaching net zero - ranging between 2035 and 2046 - is encouraging. However, this only applies to Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which is problematic, given that the bulk of GHG emissions (generally over 70 percent) are accrued by the end user and so fall under Scope 3,” they added.

“On the upside, every company is planning to diversify outside of its core O&G operations, with renewable power, green hydrogen, and biofuels common targets for investment,” they continued.

Consumption, Production

According to the Energy Institute’s (EI) recently released Statistical Review of World Energy, India’s primary energy demand came in at 36.44 exajoules last year. This marked a growth rate of 5.6 percent year on year and six percent of the total 2022 share, the review showed, outlining that only China and the U.S. had higher primary energy demand figures than the country last year.

India consumed 5.288 million barrels of oil per day, 58.2 billion cubic meters of gas, 20.09 exajoules of coal, and 2.15 exajoules of renewable energy in 2022, according to the EI’s review. Last year, the country’s oil consumption increased by 8.2 percent year on year, its gas demand dropped 6.3 percent year on year, its coal demand grew 4.1 percent year on year, and its renewable energy demand grew 18 percent in 2022, EI’s review revealed.

The latest statistical review of world energy showed that India’s oil production dropped 3.8 percent year on year in 2022 to 737,000 barrels per day. In 2022, India’s natural gas production increased 4.4 percent year on year to 29.8 billion cubic meters, its coal production rose 12.1 percent year on year to 910.9 million tons, and its renewable energy generation rose 18.2 percent to 2.02 exajoules, according to the EI review.

