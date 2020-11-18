Independent Consolidation to Accelerate
Consolidation among oil and gas independents will accelerate in the face of the energy transition, according to Wood Mackenzie.
In a statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, the energy research and consultancy company outlined that consolidation will be a defining theme over the coming decades. Many of the most attractive independents will combine, either as pure-plays with niche attributes at scale or as diversified ‘mini-majors’ with growing carbon, capture, utilization and storage, or renewables businesses, Wood Mackenzie noted.
“A world on a 2-degree glidepath does not need thousands of independents chasing volume,” Wood Mackenzie Vice President Luke Parker said in the statement.
“The independents’ strategies will need to evolve, as they move to minimise risks they can control. For most, investment horizons will get progressively shorter across the board – exploration, development, and acquisition. Anything that does not pay back in a narrowing timeframe will be increasingly overlooked,” he added.
“But with that shift, the very nature of the independents will change. The risk-reward balance that has always been core to the exploration and production ‘value proposition’ gets diluted. Independents increasingly look and act like larger companies, only without the advantages of actually being a larger company,” Parker went on to say.
According to Parker, independents with advantaged assets who are cash generative, resilient to low prices, have a strong balance sheet and are in the top quartile for ESG are best placed to evolve.
“They are able to remain independent for longest, but they also make the most attractive consolidation targets,” he said.
Parker warned that independents that did not or could not adjust face wind-down in the longer term. While mergers among them may prolong the inevitable, most will not make it to 2050 in any guise, he stated.
“Independents will no longer get endless chances to re-invent themselves,” Parker said. “Failure at the margin will, increasingly, be terminal,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Johan Sverdrup Increasing Production Capacity
- Aramco Awards Major Deals to 8 Companies
- Offshore Ireland Decom Campaign Starts for Petronas Unit
- OPEC Revises 2020 Oil Demand Forecast
- Ovintiv Criticized Over 'Excessive' Pay
- Saudi Arabia Seeks to Become Top Hydrogen Exporter
- Feds Propose 2021 Offshore Lease Sale
- Oil Up as Stockpile Gain Offset by Stronger Asia Demand
- Independent Consolidation to Accelerate
- $2B Pacific LNG Export Project Advances
- First Unconventional Gas from UAE Delivered
- Eni and HitecVision Launch New Company
- Permian Drilling Rights Price Falls Nearly 70%
- Eni Faces Forced Unitization of West Africa Fields
- British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
- Saudi Aramco Eyes Debt Market to Support $75B Dividend Payout
- Oil Up On China Recovery and US Lockdown News
- Tullow Awards Contract for Offshore Suriname Well
- San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
- CGG Nets Large Scale Deals
- ExxonMobil Announces US Job Cuts
- Consequences of a Biden Admin for US Energy
- Noble Corporation in Temporary Name Change
- Texas Oil Groups React to TXRRC Vote
- Trump Signs Fracking Memo
- Who Controls the Permian?
- Exxon Confirms Trump Call Never Happened
- North America Oil Bankruptcy Debt Hits All Time High
- How Will Offshore GOM Oil Employment Shake Out?
- ConocoPhillips-Concho Deal Reaction