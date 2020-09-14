Independent Considers Deltic Offer

Independent Oil & Gas plc (LON: IOG) has confirmed that it is considering a possible all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Deltic Energy plc (LON: DELT).

The company noted, however, that there can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to the terms of any such offer. Independent said it reserves the right to introduce other forms of consideration and/or to vary the composition of the consideration.

Under the city code on takeovers and mergers, Independent must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Deltic by no later than 5.00pm on October 9 or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. It is possible to extend the deadline, however.

Incorporated in England and Wales, Independent describes itself as a UK based gas development specialist focused on the Southern North Sea. Since it was founded in 2011, the company says it has built an extensive, low-risk offshore gas portfolio with 10 licenses across the SNS containing 2P reserves of 156 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) and 2C resources of 55 Bcfe.

Deltic is an AIM-listed natural resources investing company which has invested in several offshore oil and gas assets in the UK. The business was originally listed on AIM in 2012 as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic in June this year.

In March last year, Independent revealed that its board had received and rejected an unsolicited pre-conditional proposal from RockRose Energy plc in respect of a possible cash offer for the entire issued share capital of the company at a price of 20 pence per Independent share. In a statement posted on Independent’s website at the time, the company said the board believed the proposal was opportunistic and materially undervalued the business.

