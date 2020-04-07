Independence Contract Drilling Shrinks Staff, Salaries
The steep drop in oil demand and related products continues to have a domino effect on oil and gas producers and service companies of all sizes, and Independence Contract Drilling Inc. is one of the latest oilfield firms to report a negative impact on its contracted rig count. In response to the current market conditions, the company has launched the following steps:
- Salary or compensation reductions for substantially all employees, including executive management;
- Suspension of all cash-based incentive compensation, including executive management;
- Reducing the number of executive management positions by two;
- Reducing the number of directors from seven to five, which will become effective at the next stockholder meeting;
- Annual compensation reductions for company directors;
- Reducing direct operating costs in line with activity declines;
- Reducing headcount for non-field-based personnel by approximately 40%;
- Reducing annual capital expenditure budget by 30%.
“Although our first quarter contracted rig count was not materially affected by the pandemic or deteriorating market conditions, we expect operating rig counts for ICD and the industry to decline throughout the second quarter based upon our customers' rapid reductions in spending in response to deteriorating market conditions,” Anthony Gallegos, President and CEO, said in a written statement.
"In response to deteriorating market conditions, we have taken various actions to address this lower level of activity, including reducing headcount, salary, and other elements of compensation for all personnel, including executive management and board of directors. For our executive team, compensation reductions range between 40% and 55% of cash compensation depending upon position.”
“On order of magnitude, we expect our actions to result in approximately $5 million of cash reductions to annualized targeted selling general and administrative expense and a reduction in operating costs ranging between $600 and $1,000 per operating day depending upon activity levels. We also have suspended all future capital expenditures except for maintenance-related items for our operating rigs, which we expect will reduce our 2020 capital expenditure budget by 30%."
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- New Oil Discovery Made in US GOM
- Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma
- Texas Wildcatters Warming to Output Limits
- Plains All American Board Member Passes Away
- Independence Contract Drilling Shrinks Staff, Salaries
- Well Completions Firm NCS Trims Workforce
- Cactus Carves Out $35MM in Cost Savings
- TechnipFMC Unit Wins Offshore Mexico Contract from BHP
- Texas Railroad Commissioner Asks for Tax Delay
- Shelf Rig Contract to End Early
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- 10MM bpd of Oil Output Could Vanish
- Shale Can Shock the World Again
- Trump to Meet With Oil Executives
- Nine Energy Service CFO Departs
- Already Cheap Crudes May Be Worth Less Than Zero Dollars
- Billions in Oil Royalty Payments at Stake as Trump Mulls Relief
- Diamondback Trims 2020 Production Expectations
- Cryopeak LNG Breaks Ground on New Facility
- Patterson-UTI Energy Cuts Capex 60 Percent YoY
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan