Inconceivable Practice Takes Hold in 2020
During the past week, Rigzone’s downstream readership showed interest in news items ranging from the inconceivable to the innovative. The inconceivable article outlines an effect of demand destruction within a prominent segment of the refined products market this year. The innovation described in another piece applies to a multibillion-dollar project that is winning high praise from high levels of the host country’s government. Read on to learn more about these stories and more.
Jet Fuel Finds Once Unthinkable Home
Traditionally one of the most expensive refined products, jet fuel is being used for something that would have been virtually unheard of even a year ago, according to this article from Bloomberg. The news service revealed the sharp drop in jet fuel consumption by airlines has resulted in the product being used as a blending component in very low-sulfur fuel oil – a much cheaper product used to power ships. Although the current trend of blending jet fuel into marine fuel cuts costs for the shipping industry, Bloomberg points out the practice creates a potential safety risk aboard vessels.
Iranian Tanker Loads Venezuelan Crude
Another recent article tied to the maritime sector focuses on a report that an Iran-flagged supertanker last week loaded Venezuelan crude oil – in defiance of U.S. sanctions. The vessel, which has two different names, reportedly loaded Merey 16 – Venezuela’s top exported grade of crude oil – at a government-controlled port. The oil shipment is likely bound for Asia, the Bloomberg article states.
Norway Proposes Launching $2.7B CCS Project
A new Norwegian government proposal calls for capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) at an onshore cement factory, transporting liquefied CO2 to a marine terminal and pumping it via pipelines to an undersea reservoir for storage. Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) and Total (NYSE: TOT) are collaborating in the transport and storage project, and the full carbon capture and storage (CCS) development will receive approximately 16.8 billion Norwegian krone (US$1.8 billion) in government funding. Norway’s prime minister contends the CCS project will cut emissions and facilitate job creation. The country’s petroleum minister, meanwhile, dubbed it “‘the greatest climate project in Norwegian industry ever.’”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery
- Permian Crown Jewel Preps for Biden Ban
- India May Peg Local Gas Price to Asia LNG
- Signs Show Possible Onshore Uptick for 2021
- OGUK Welcomes Chancellor's Plans
- Oil Rally Stalls on New Supply Risk
- BP Hits 25-Year Low
- Hermitage Announces NYSE Trading Suspension
- Azeris and Armenians Plunge Into War
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- ONGC Fire Extinguished
- No Layoffs as Total Goes Zero Crude at Refinery
- Norway Proposes Launching $2.7B CCS Project
- Storm Beta Floods Texas Coast
- Venture Global LNG Makes Leadership Changes
- Sapura Energy Founder to Retire
- OGA Appoints Ex-Chevron and BP Rep
- Permian Crown Jewel Preps for Biden Ban
- OGUK Hails North Sea Grit
- Face of Louisiana Oil Industry Leaves Association
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- California Is Banning Gasoline Cars
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- BP Moves into Offshore Wind
- Fire Breaks Out on Oil Tanker
- US GOM Oil Slowly Coming Back
- UK Urged to Seek Libya Oil Opportunities
- Exxon Oz Starts Voluntary Redundancy Program
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports