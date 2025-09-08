Inaugural ContourGlobal RE Facility in US Goes Online

'When fully completed in 2026, the power complex will reach a total capacity of 324 MWp, making it Northern Colorado's largest solar project and Platte River's largest contracted solar asset'.

ContourGlobal said it had started operations at the first phase of the Black Hollow Sun (BHS) complex in Severance, Colorado, unlocking 185 megawatts peak (MWp) out of a planned 324 MWp.

BHS I has now begun supplying Platte River Power Authority, while BHS II is under construction and expected to go onstream 2026.

"BHS I represents ContourGlobal’s first operating renewable plant in the United States and the initial phase of the Black Hollow Sun complex, which will also include BHS II (139 MWp)", ContourGlobal, acquired by New York City-headquartered global investor KKR in 2022, said in a statement on its website. "When fully completed in 2026, the power complex will reach a total capacity of 324 MWp, making it Northern Colorado’s largest solar project and Platte River's largest contracted solar asset.

"Once fully operational, the complex will produce around 608 GWh of clean energy each year, which will be delivered to Platte River Power Authority, the community-owned utility serving Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park and Longmont".

"This is enough clean electricity to power more than 73,000 homes in Northern Colorado while avoiding almost 450,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year", ContouGlobal said. The household capacity was based on an estimated 8,304 kilowatt hours of annual energy consumption by a typical Colorado household. The emissions avoidance was based on the most updated grid emission data and Colorado Clean Energy Plan reporting methods, according to ContourGlobal.

"Both phases were designed to integrate seamlessly through shared infrastructure, optimizing land use and technical efficiency", ContourGlobal said.

"As part of its 20-year presence in the U.S. energy, ContourGlobal is using American-manufactured solar modules supplied by its partner Qcells, which is also providing its integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) solutions for this project", it said.

According to the company, it has 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of power generation capacity in operation, under construction or in late-stage development in the U.S. Besides BHS I, the operational assets, totaling 1.5 GW, include 10 thermal plants in California, New Mexico and Texas, as well as a light fuel oil plant in Connecticut.

"ContourGlobal’s planned renewable capacity in the US includes an additional 1 GW of solar PV and 0.3 GW of battery energy storage system projects at various stages of maturity, from late development to advanced construction", the company added.

Last month ContourGlobal commissioned what it said was the biggest solar plant with a storage system in Latin America. The Quillagua project in the municipality of Maria Elena in Chile's Antofagasta region has a 221 MWp photovoltaic solar plant with a 1.2 GWh battery storage system.

"Quillagua is part of a larger development that includes another similar facility in the Tarapaca region. This is the Victor Jara plant, with 231 MWp of photovoltaic solar energy and 1.3 GWh of battery storage, which will be ready in the second half of the year, several months ahead of the initial plan", ContourGlobal said in a press release August 8.

ContourGlobal acquired the projects, with a total capacity of 452 MWp solar and 2.5 GWh of battery storage, from Grenergy last year, marking its entry into the country.

"Once fully operational, this portfolio will generate about 1,300 GWh annually, positioning ContourGlobal as a key renewable operator in Chile, a country where the company intends to grow and invest", ContourGlobal said.

