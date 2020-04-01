Imperial Oil Plans Project Deferrals, Capex Cuts

Despite being in a lower capital spending period in its operations cycle, Calgary-based Imperial Oil Ltd. has updated its spending plans for the year to further lower its costs, the company announced this week.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as business and commodity price environment, poses many challenges for our industry,” said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Imperial’s integrated business model, high quality asset portfolio, and strong balance sheet offer valuable stability during this period, and we are taking steps to exercise flexibility in our plans to respond to market conditions by reducing our capital investment and operating costs.”

After identifying savings opportunities, the company’s deferrals have resulted in an updated capital outlook of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion for 2020, a $500 million (30 percent) reduction compared to original guidance of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion. In addition to the lower capital spending, the company will also cut operating expenses by $500 million compared to 2019 levels.

Additionally, scope reductions have been identified for the planned second-quarter turnaround at its Sarnia facility, and a planned coker turnaround at Syncrude has been deferred until the third quarter. Imperial is also suspending share repurchases effective April 1, 2020.

The impact of COVID-19 and the current business environment on demand is expected to result in negative impacts on the company’s upstream production, downstream refinery utilization and product sales over the near term, Imperial said in a written statement.

