Imperial Oil Names New SVP, Upstream

Imperial Oil Ltd. has named S.P. (Simon) Younger as Senior Vice President, Upstream, effective June 1. Younger, currently Vice President, Production, succeeds J.R. (John) Whelan, who has been named Vice President, Global Heavy Oil, ExxonMobil Upstream Oil and Gas.

“On behalf of Imperial, I would like to thank John Whelan for his outstanding leadership and guidance as Senior Vice President, Upstream, over the last three years,” Brad Corson, Imperial’s Chairman, President and CEO said in a written statement. “During his tenure, John led Imperial’s upstream through a period of record growth, including increased production and reliability at Kearl, the company’s oil sands mining operation. I look forward to continued engagement with John in his new role.”

Whelan holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Memorial University of Newfoundland and he began his career with Mobil Oil Canada in 1988. Whelan began his tenure as Imperial’s Senior Vice President, Upstream on March 1, 2017.

Younger earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Tasmania, Australia. He started his career with Esso Australia, an ExxonMobil affiliate, in 1997 as a Rotating Equipment Engineer supporting both offshore and onshore assets. Younger held a variety of roles in Australia before assuming a role at ExxonMobil Production Company’s headquarters as a planning and business analyst. In 2019 he became Vice President, Production, Imperial, and most recently has also been leading Imperial’s emergency response efforts related to COVID-19.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Simon Younger in his role as Vice President, Production and I have been very impressed with what I have seen,” Corson said. “I know he will continue to bring his knowledge and expertise to his new role as the Senior Vice President for our upstream organization.”

