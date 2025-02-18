Imperial Names New CEO

Imperial Oil Ltd. will have a new chair, president and chief executive from April 1, 2025, as the board approved the appointment of John Whelan to the position. The company said in a media release that Whelan will replace Brad Carson, the current chairman, president, and chief executive, who has declared plans to retire from Imperial after 42 years of service.

“On behalf of the Imperial board of directors, I would like to thank Brad Corson for his incredible leadership and dedication over the past five years”, David Cornhill, lead director, said. “Brad steered the company through the challenges of the global pandemic, with the organization emerging to deliver the strongest financial years in company history.

“During his tenure, Imperial achieved repeated records for upstream production and exceptional downstream performance, delivering significant shareholder value through unprecedented share price appreciation and cash returns through record share repurchases and dividend growth.

“Importantly, Brad has also positioned the company and its employees for future competitive success with strategic projects, including growth projects at Kearl and Cold Lake, the Strathcona renewable diesel facility and Low Carbon Solutions business, and as a founding member of the Pathways Alliance initiative to reduce emissions from oil sands operations”.

“John brings extensive experience at both Imperial and on global ExxonMobil portfolios to successfully deliver exceptional operational performance and enhanced competitiveness, which will build on this strong momentum and continue to grow shareholder value going forward, and we welcome him back to Imperial”, Cornhill added.

Whelan, originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, began his career with ExxonMobil in 1988 in Alberta. He has held various roles across Canada, the U.S., and Norway, Imperial said. After returning to Canada in 2013, he served as Imperial’s vice president of upstream production and became senior vice president of upstream in March 2017, overseeing significant growth in production and reliability at Kearl.

Whelan is currently ExxonMobil upstream’s senior vice president, responsible for the company’s conventional and heavy oil global business line. In this role, Whelan leads global business units across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Caspian, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Imperial said.

