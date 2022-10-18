Impact of China's Zero Covid Policy on Display
The impact of China’s zero-Covid policy is on display in the downward slopes of its air travel, LNG imports, and crude inventories, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros outlined in a new report sent to Rigzone.
“Beijing was as close as ever to full aerial lockdown as it prepared to host the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the highlight of the CCP’s five-year political cycle,” Kayrros stated in the report.
“Kayrros analysis of automated dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) signals from planes shows air traffic in and out of the capital dropped to the lowest level on record in the run-up to the event, even below that at the peak of the Covid-9 pandemic in 2020,” Kayrros added.
In the report, Kayrros noted that Beijing is the most extreme case of reduced air travel in China but added that it is “by no means an outlier”.
“Across the country’s airports, zero-Covid policies have curtailed traffic and associated jet fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Reversing an earlier recovery, flights are once again on the decline, as the country seeks to contain yet another wave of infections,” Kayrros stated.
Kayrros added in the report that China’s LNG imports remain at a fraction of the levels achieved in 2021, which the company highlighted was the year when the country overtook Japan as the world’s largest buyer of liquid gas.
“Meanwhile, China’s onshore crude oil inventories have extended their decline, reversing the steep builds that followed the invasion of Ukraine, when the country filled up on discounted Russian barrels,” Kayrros stated in the report.
Confirmed weekly Covid-19 cases in China have risen in two of the last three weeks, with the week commencing October 3 seeing 333,830 cases, the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows. China saw a peak in weekly Covid-19 cases in the week commencing May 23, at 576,367 cases, WHO figures highlight.
As of October 17, 5.49pm CEST, there have been 8.41 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in China, with 27,413 deaths, according to WHO. As of October 2, a total of 3.45 billion vaccine doses have been administered in the country, WHO data shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
