IMO Commits to Net Zero by 2050

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has vowed to achieve net zero emissions in the shipping sector come 2050, agreeing to set a pricing mechanism for emissions and enforce a fuel standard.

The United Nations agency’s previous climate pledge is to cut 50 percent of total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 relative to 2008 levels, which its “Greenhouse Gas Study 2020” estimated to be 794 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. The report for 2020, the latest edition, said shipping comprised 2.89 percent of human-caused emissions 2018, when the sector released 1.076 billion metric tons of GHGs.

“The revised IMO GHG Strategy includes an enhanced common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping close to 2050, a commitment to ensure an uptake of alternative zero and near-zero GHG fuels by 2030, as well as indicative check-points for 2030 and 2040”, the 170-member IMO said in a press release Friday. Its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) adopted the revisions at the committee’s 80th session, held in London from Monday to Friday.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim told member countries the adoption of the more ambitious targets is, however, “not the end goal” but “a starting point for the work that needs to intensify even more over the years and decades ahead of us”.

“However, with the Revised Strategy that you have now agreed on, we have a clear direction, a common vision, and ambitious targets to guide us to deliver what the world expects from us”, he said as quoted in the media statement.

By 2030 planet-warming emissions from the sea transport sector should be at least 20 percent less than 2008 levels, with a target of 30 percent, the statement said. The member governments’ minimum target should increase to 70 percent by 2040, striving for 80 percent.

Toward the goals, the IMO has promised to review efficiency design benchmarks for ships, raise the share of low-emission fuels in the shipping sector to at least five percent by 2030 and enforce a scheme to charge companies for their emissions.

“The MEPC adopted Guidelines on life cycle GHG intensity of marine fuels (LCA guidelines) for consideration and adoption. The LCA guidelines allow for a Well-to-Wake calculation, including Well-to-Tank and Tank-to-Wake emission factors, of total GHG emissions related to the production and use of marine fuels”, it said.

The MEPC also adopted interim guidelines on the use of biofuels.

The pricing mechanism meanwhile “will be assessed observing specific criteria to be considered” in an impact assessment.

The IMO has also vowed funding and technological assistance to poorer countries, which “have special needs with regard to capacity-building and technical cooperation”.

"Above all, it is particularly meaningful, to have unanimous support from all Member States. In this regard, I believe that we have to pay more attention to support developing countries, in particular SIDS [small island developing states] and LDCs [least developed countries], so that no one is left behind”, Lim said.

The revised strategy is anchored on providing shippers “a needed incentive while contributing to a level playing field and a just and equitable transition”, the IMO said.

The IMO targets to finalize measures under its revised strategy when the MEPC gathers for its 81st session spring 2024, when the interim report on the impacts assessment of mid-term measures is due.

“The strategy says that the impacts on States of a measure/combination of measures should be assessed and taken into account as appropriate before adoption of the measure in accordance with the Revised procedure for assessing impacts on States of candidate measures. Particular attention should be paid to the needs of developing countries, especially SIDS and LDCs”, the organization said.

