Illustrious Wood COO Retiring

Wood has announced that its chief operating officer (COO), Dave Stewart, will retire at the end of the year following an “illustrious” 25-year career at the company.

Ken Gilmartin has been appointed as Wood’s new COO and the latest member of the company’s executive leadership team. He officially joined Wood on September 1 and will assume full COO responsibilities in the fourth quarter as part of a managed transition process, Wood outlined. As part of his new role, Gilmartin, who joins Wood as a direct replacement for Stewart, will assume responsibility for execution excellence, operational assurance and optimizing and digitalizing the way Wood delivers work to its global client base, Wood noted.

Stewart, who has more than 40 years of oil and gas industry experience, has been described by Wood as “instrumental” in the successful creation of the company in October 2017, through the integration of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler. Gilmartin joined the company from Jacobs, where he held a variety of operational and project leadership roles throughout his 15 years at the firm.

“Excellent project execution and optimizing the way we work, in an increasingly digital world, are at the heart of delivering best-in-class solutions for our clients,” Robin Watson, Wood’s chief executive, said in a company statement.

“I’m delighted to welcome someone of Ken’s caliber as our new chief operating officer and have every confidence that he will provide the leadership and rigor to enable us to deliver against one of our most important strategic priorities,” Watson added.



“I’d also like to put on record my sincere thanks to Dave for his contribution throughout an outstanding career at Wood. He played an instrumental role in helping to broaden the business across new end markets and, more recently as COO, his wisdom and leadership was key in putting in place the strong foundations for our Operational Excellence model which Ken will build on in the future,” the Wood chief executive went on to say.

Commenting on his new role, Gilmartin said, “I’m delighted to be joining Wood at such an important point in the company’s evolution as the energy transition gathers pace”.

“We are entering a new growth phase and I look forward to continuing the great work that has already started to build an operational platform that can deliver consistently excellent work for clients, create inspiring career opportunities for our people and generate improved shareholder returns,” Gilmartin added.

Back in June this year, Wood announced that it had appointed Josh Carmichael as Vice President of Hydrogen to further strengthen its commitment to accelerating the global energy transition. In April, the company announced the appointment of Dan Carter as Global Director of Decarbonization and New Energies.

