IKM Scoops Tyra II Testing And Commissioning Deal
French energy major TotalEnergies, together with its Danish Underground Consortium partners Noreco and Nordsøfonden, has awarded IKM Testing a contract for work on the Tyra Redevelopment Project.
The contract will be managed by IKM Testing’s Head Office at Sola, Norway, and will give high activity offshore in the Danish North Sea during 2022 and 2023.
IKM said that the award included topside nitrogen helium leak testing and commissioning during the hook-up of seven new Tyra II platforms. Extensive work will also be carried out on the dewatering and preservation of subsea pipelines between the platforms.
The Tyra Redevelopment Project has so far been a success for IKM Testing. In 2019 and 2020, IKM Testing Norway completed a contract for cleaning and preparation before the removal of existing platforms and associated subsea pipelines at the field.
IKM Testing Asia has through 2021 performed engineering, nitrogen helium leak testing, flange management, and commissioning services on the wellhead and riser platforms built at Sembcorp Marine yard in Singapore and are currently performing engineering, nitrogen helium leak testing, and commissioning on the processing module which is under construction at McDermott yard in Batam, Indonesia.
The company emphasized that it has worked with TotalEnergies’ Danish entity TotalEnergies EP Denmark AS – a company which was once known as Maersk Olie og Gas – since 2000 but has never been involved in such an extensive single project in the Danish North Sea.
“We are extremely pleased that TotalEnergies EP Denmark AS, together with its Danish Underground Consortium partners, has awarded us this significant contract,” said Jens Bolme, International Sales and Marketing Director in IKM Testing. “It demonstrates our ability to win repeated business with valued customers by offering cost-effective solutions.”
According to TotalEnergies, the Tyra field has been at the heart of Denmark’s energy infrastructure for more than 35 years. Before the temporary shut-in in 2019, the Tyra field was responsible for processing and further distributing more than 90 percent of the natural gas produced in the Danish North Sea.
TotalEnergies is the operator of the Tyra field on behalf of the Denmark Underground Consortium – a partnership between TotalEnergies which holds 43.2 percent and its partners Noreco and Nordsøfonden which hold 36.8 and 20 percent, respectively. The DUC partners invested over $3 billion in redeveloping the Tyra field.
Tyra II is a high-tech natural gas hub consisting of eight platforms with the accommodation platform, currently being transported via a barge from the Piomboni yard in Ravenna – rises 140 feet above the water and has 7 floors with a helideck at the top.
