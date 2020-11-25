IEF Condemns Jeddah Attack

The International Energy Forum has condemned the attack on a fuel tank facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“The November 23 terrorist attack on a fuel tank at the petroleum products distribution terminal in the north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, occurs after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the world economy and global energy markets has strengthened global solidarity among governments and stakeholders to regain energy market stability and enable a swift and inclusive economic recovery,” IEF Secretary General Joseph McMonigle said in an organization statement.

“The IEF joins the global community is condemning such attacks. It also serves as another stark reminder for governments from producing and consuming countries, as well as the global energy sector, of their responsibility to maintain energy security and market stability in evermore complex and densely interconnected world markets,” he added.

“The global economic recovery depends on critical energy infrastructure, including production facilities, refining, transport, and port infrastructure, as well as free and safe passage in sea lanes. Dialogue and collaboration among IEF member countries will strengthen energy security and market stability in new and more dynamic risk environment,” McMonigle continued.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Saudi Aramco needed almost an hour to put out the fire caused by the missile strike. No one was hurt in the explosion or blaze, the Bloomberg report highlighted.

The IEF is the world's largest international organization of energy ministers, according to its website, which shows that 70 countries, including both producing and consuming nations, are represented. Founded 30 years ago, the organization describes itself as the global home of energy dialogue.

In September last year, Aramco’s plants in Abqaiq and Khurais were targeted with projectiles. These attacks resulted in production suspension of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day, the company revealed at the time.

