IEEFA: Recent Oil Spill Proves Keystone XL Should Not Be Built

IEEFA has stressed that Biden's Administration was right to deny TC Energy the permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, following a recent oil spill on the existing pipeline.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis has reaffirmed its support of the Biden Administration’s decision to deny the construction permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline that would run from Canada to the United States. The voices got louder following a recent oil spill at TC Energy’s existing Keystone pipeline.

IEEFA also stressed that TC Energy’s international arbitration claim against the United States for $15 billion is questionable. The institute noted that the operator is under new scrutiny as its existing Keystone pipeline has become the source of a large oil spill in rural Kansas.

Investigations are underway into the cause, but the impact is substantial. TC Energy reports that on Dec. 7, 2022, it “shut down the Keystone Pipeline System and mobilized people and equipment in response to a confirmed release of oil into a creek in Washington County, Kansas.”

In its public statement, the company estimated the release volume at 14,000 barrels (approximately 588,000 gallons). This would, reportedly, be the largest crude oil leak on land since the Tesoro pipeline leak of more than 20,000 barrels in North Dakota in 2013.

TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline originates in Hardisty, Alberta, Canada. It crosses the border into North Dakota and runs through South Dakota to Steele City, Nebraska, where it splits. One arm runs through Missouri into Illinois. The other runs south through Kansas and Oklahoma to Port Arthur and Houston, TX. The December oil spill site at Mill Creek, Kansas, lies roughly 20 miles (32 km) south of Steele City.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) issued a corrective order on Dec. 8, requiring TC Energy to keep the affected segment of the pipeline (roughly 96 miles long) shut down until the agency authorizes it to be reopened. Under the order, TC Energy must conduct investigations and tests, produce a Root Cause Failure Analysis, carry out a Remedial Work Plan to fix the problem, and develop and propose a Restart Plan that must be approved by the PHMSA.

The cause of the spill is under investigation, but a couple of issues are worth noting according to IEEFA comments how Keystone is not an old pipeline, but one built in 2011. The spill occurred in the Cushing extension of the Keystone pipeline system, which runs from a Steele City pump station to a Hope pump station. “Pipelines often have lifespans measured in decades—why did this spill occur in a relatively new area of the pipeline,” IEEFA asks.

Second, this incident comes nearly a year and a half after the Government Accountability Office issued an in-depth report on the pipeline’s repeated and worsening spill record and the various PHMSA orders requiring safety measures. “Yet despite its history of high-profile failures, TC Energy clearly has failed to master oil spill prevention,” says IEEFA.

In June 2022, IEEFA issued a report claiming Keystone XL is an unreasonable energy investment, noting that the cancellation of Keystone XL was deemed credit-positive for its sponsor and that increasing competition from electric-powered vehicles is chipping away at the gasoline market, a primary end-use for heavy oil.

IEEFA also highlighted the findings of the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on the history of TC Energy oil spills as a risk factor. This newest oil spill indicates that the risk factor is still a significant issue.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com