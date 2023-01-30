IEEFA: Move Away From Fossil Fuels Becoming More Apparent in USA

Texas has strengthened its foothold on the top spot as the largest electricity generator in the United States. According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and its data released for 2022, power generation grew from 316 million MWh in 2010 to 430.1 million MWh in 2022, which is an increase of 36.1 percent, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) notes in its latest report.

Within ERCOT, wind and solar have outgrown the market, and have done so by a significant degree. In 2010, wind generated 24.7 million MWh, 7.8 percent of total demand. By the end of 2022, wind generation had climbed to 107.2 million MWh, a whopping 434 percent increase—and had grown to 24.9 percent of the electricity generated. During the same period, solar generation rose from essentially zero—it wasn’t even separately tracked by ERCOT until 2016—to 24.1 million MWh in 2022, or 5.6 percent of all energy generated.

Together, the two resources accounted for 30.5 percent of ERCOT demand. Coupled with the system’s two nuclear plants (the South Texas Project and Comanche Peak), ERCOT’s carbon-free electricity topped 40 percent for the first time. Meanwhile, 2022 was the first year coal and gas generation dropped below 60 percent; in 2010 it was 77.7 percent.

Another way of looking at the rapid renewable growth in ERCOT is comparing its generation to the rest of the U.S.: If considered as a state, ERCOT’s wind and solar generation of 111.1 million MWh in 2021 would have made it the 12th largest, generating almost as much as all the power produced in Michigan. Given the sharp increase in generation in 2022 to 131.3 million MWh, ERCOT wind and solar will almost certainly jump into the top 10 state generators when EIA’s final figures are available.

And the outlook for continued movement away from fossil fuels and toward renewables remains positive, despite efforts in Texas to revise ERCOT’s structure to favor gas generation. Installed wind and solar capacity in ERCOT now totals 53,169 megawatts (MW). Wind accounts for 36,143 MW and solar for another 14,557 MW. Significant additional growth is coming. ERCOT’s latest capacity report projects that an additional 20,133 MW (13,221 MW of solar, 4,150 MW of battery storage, and 2,762 MW of wind power) will enter commercial service in 2023. Further out, the system’s latest generator interconnection report shows an additional 26,000 MW of wind, solar and storage is currently in the development process, with signed agreements for grid access.

Quick transitions are indeed possible.

ERCOT is not the only example of rapid change in the U.S. electricity sector. The southeastern U.S. has been the site of an equally dramatic change in the past decade, as the region’s electricity generation has shifted decisively away from coal. In 2010, every one of the nine states in the region (Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky) generated more than 20 percent of their electricity from coal, including three that generated more than 50 percent, and Kentucky, which reported more than 90 percent.

By October 2022 (the most recent data available from EIA), only two states were still getting more than 20 percent of their power from coal, and four were getting less than 10 percent. Even in coal-dominated Kentucky, the change has been stark, with coal’s share falling to an average of 68.7 percent for the 12 months ending October 2022.

Elsewhere in the region the changes were even more dramatic. In Georgia, for example, coal generation dropped from 72.6 million MWh in 2010 to 14.5 million MWh in the 12 months ending in October 2022, an 80 percent decline. As a percentage of in-state electric generation, coal fell from 54.7 percent in 2010 to just 11.9 percent through the 12 months ending in October.

Virginia is also telling, especially as in-state electricity generation climbed 25 percent during the period, while the region reported almost no generation growth. In 2010, coal-fired power totaled 24.7 million MWh and accounted for 34.9 percent of total electric generation. For the 12 months ending in October 2022, coal generation had almost disappeared, falling to 3.1 million MWh, or 3.2 percent of total generation.

The Southeast transition from coal was driven by a rapid shift to gas generation. In Virginia, for example, Dominion Energy brought four combined cycle gas turbine units online in the 2010s with a total capacity of 5,302 MW. All four have posted average capacity factors of far more than 60 percent since beginning operation, enabling the utility to shift from coal while still meeting rising demand. Similar buildouts occurred in other states in the region.

As in Texas, this shift away from coal shows just how rapidly transitions can occur, and the beginnings of such a transition are becoming apparent at the national level. In its January 2023 Short Term Energy Outlook, EIA projects that renewables’ share of the U.S. electric sector will climb to 26 percent in 2024, cutting into the market share of both gas- and coal-fired generation. Driven by the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and the decade-long cost declines and performance improvements for wind, solar and battery storage, it is increasingly clear that a rapid transition away from fossil fuels and to renewables is possible, putting the 2035 carbon-free electricity goal well within reach.

