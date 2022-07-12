IEA Warns Global Energy Crisis May Get Worse
A global squeeze on energy supply that’s triggered crippling shortages and sent power and fuel prices surging may get worse, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.
“The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Tuesday at a global energy forum in Sydney. “We might not have seen the worst of it yet -- this is affecting the entire world.”
The whole energy system is in turmoil following the February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at the time the biggest oil and natural gas exporter and a major player in commodities, Birol said. Soaring prices are lifting the cost of filling gas tanks, heating homes and powering industry across the globe, adding to inflationary pressures and leading to deadly protests from Africa to Sri Lanka.
Like the oil crises of the 1970s, which prompted huge gains in fuel efficiency and a boom in nuclear power, the world may see faster adoption of government policies that speed the transition to cleaner energy, Birol said. In the meantime, security of oil and gas supplies will continue to pose a challenge for Europe, and also for other regions, he said.
“This winter in Europe will be very, very difficult,” Birol said. “This is a major concern, and this may have serious implications for the global economy.”
The fallout for the global energy sector as the US and allies challenge President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and seek alternatives to Russian exports have highlighted the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told the same forum.
“Our move to clean energy globally could be the greatest peace plan of all,” she said. “We want and need to move to clean.”
Nations need to guard against switching reliance on one dominant energy supplier -- Russia -- for another in the shift to clean power, Granholm said.
“China has big-footed a lot of the technology and supply chains, and that could end up making us vulnerable if we don’t develop our own supply chains,” she said.
The nation controls about 80% of the global supply chains for solar power, which is set to rise to 95% by 2025, according to the IEA. China dominates much of the lithium-ion battery sector, is a key producer of wind turbines and seeking to quickly build capacity in clean hydrogen technology.
Developments including the US restricting imports of products from China’s Xinjiang region and a long-discussed tax in Europe on the import of goods made with high-carbon energy could help diversify the solar supply chain by creating openings for manufacturers such as India, Martin Green, a professor at the University of New South Wales, said at the conference.
“By building resilient clean energy supply chains, we can protect our economies from the shocks of the next crisis,” Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a speech at the forum. “There is no time to waste.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Recessionary Concerns Should Not Be Impacting Oil Like This
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Texans Asked to Conserve Electricity
- New TechnipFMC-Equinor LOI Paves the Way to $1B Deal
- Saipem Ticks Off Milestones at Saint Brieuc, Formosa 2 Wind Projects
- Seplat Says Nigeria Oil-License Deal with Exxon Blocked
- NFE and Pemex to Jointly Develop Lakach Field
- New BSEE Director Marks 100 Days in the Office
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Crisis Averted on Norwegian Continental Shelf
- Shell Takes FID on Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
- Has There Been Any Follow Up on DOE Energy Meeting?
- Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth
- OPEC Secretary General Passes Away
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies