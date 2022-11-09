IEA: OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Oil Output Slash
The head of the International Energy Agency slammed last month’s decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil output, saying it’ll worsen the outlook for countries sliding toward a recession.
“The recent decision of OPEC+ to cut the production by 2 million barrels a day was definitely not helpful,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Wednesday in an interview from the COP27 summit in Egypt. The move is fueling inflation, especially in developing countries, and may require a “rethink,” he said.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have argued that the supply curbs are necessary in the face of severe economic uncertainty. Trends in prices and demand shortly after the decision gave some vindication to the strategy, but oil is now once again heading toward $100 a barrel, just weeks before additional sanctions on Russian crude exports kick in.
Energy-importing nations in Africa, Asia, and Latin America will suffer the most from OPEC+’s output cut, according to the IEA, an adviser to developed countries. Investments in fossil fuels need to continue -- alongside those in renewables -- to enhance global energy security, Birol said.
In the past, the IEA has cautioned against more fossil-fuel spending, warning in 2021 that the world must stop developing new oil and gas fields or face a dangerous rise in global temperatures.
--With assistance from Grant Smith and Paul Wallace.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Corporate Renewable Procurement Sets Record In Asia Pacific
- Kerry Says Republican Victory Will End Climate Aid
- Autonomous O&G Ops Can Save 300,000 Tons Of CO2 Emissions
- Iberdrola Investing $47B In Energy Transition In 2023-25
- European Energy Crisis Will Trigger Years Of Shortages, Blackouts
- IEA: OPEC+ May Need to Rethink Oil Output Slash
- 30 Companies Emit Nearly Half Of Energy Sector Methane
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
- Exxon Set To Lose $2B On California Offshore Field Sale
- Marathon Oil Adds More Eagle Ford Assets With $3B Ensign Buy
- ADNOC, Siemens Partner For Blockchain-Based CO2 Intensity Certificate
- Offshore CCS Projects Could Breath New Life Into Gulf Of Mexico
- Vitol Threatens Gas Halt in $1 Billion Standoff With Germany
- Sonadrill Drillship Scores 12-Well Deal On $402,500 Dayrate
- US Offers Bounty For Singaporean Over North Korea Oil Shipments
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History