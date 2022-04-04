IEA Members Agree To New Emergency Oil Stock Release

The IEA's Member Countries agreed to a new release of oil from emergency reserves due to market turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The International Energy Agency’s 31 Member Countries agreed to a new release of oil from emergency reserves in response to the market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The agreement was reached at an Extraordinary Meeting of the IEA Governing Board, held at the Ministerial level and chaired by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.

The details of the new emergency stock release will be made public early next week. The agreement follows the previous action taken by IEA Member Countries announced last month to which they pledged a total of 62.7 million barrels.

The IEA Ministers reiterated their concerns about the energy security impacts of the egregious actions by Russia and voiced support for sanctions imposed by the international community in response.

Ministers expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their democratically elected government in the face of Russia’s appalling and unprovoked violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Governing Board also encouraged member countries to support Ukraine in the supply of oil products.

The Ministers noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to put significant strains on global oil markets, resulting in heightened price volatility. This is taking place against a backdrop of commercial inventories that are at their lowest level since 2014 and a limited ability of oil producers to provide additional supply in the short term. Ministers also noted the difficulties in diesel markets.

IEA Members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels. Today’s agreement will be the fifth time that the IEA releases emergency stocks. Previous collective actions were taken in 1991, 2005, 2011, and on March 1, 2022.

The prospect of large-scale disruptions to Russian oil production is threatening to create a global oil supply shock. Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets. It is the world’s third-largest oil producer and the largest exporter.

Its exports of about 5 million barrels a day of crude oil represent roughly 12 percent of global trade – and its approximately 2.85 million barrels a day of petroleum products represent around 15 percent of global refined product trade. Around 60 percent of Russia’s oil exports go to Europe and another 20 percent to China.

The decision by the IEA came right after the White House decided to release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from its reserves for six months, a historic drawdown that underscores the concern about rising gas prices and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was seen as being an unprecedented move.

It is worth noting that the IEA recently unanimously voted to reappoint Fatih Birol as its Executive Director. Birol has served as Executive Director since September 2015, and this will be his third term.

As well as leading the IEA, he chairs the World Economic Forum’s (Davos) Energy Advisory Board. Last year, Time magazine named him on its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. He is also the recipient of numerous state decorations, including earlier this year the French Legion of Honour.

