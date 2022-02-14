SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

IEA Head Urges OPEC+ Laggards to Boost Production

by Bloomberg
|
Salma El Wardany, Mirette Magdy
|
Monday, February 14, 2022
submit to reddit
email print
IEA Head Urges OPEC+ Laggards to Boost Production
OPEC+ is struggling to fulfill its pledges.

OPEC+ members producing below their crude output quotas need to pump more to balance oil markets, said International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol.

Oil has rallied to a seven-year high above $90 a barrel as demand rebounds and global supply lags behind. While the 23-nation OPEC+ alliance agreed to raise output targets again at its last meeting, the group is struggling to fulfill its pledges. Producers from Nigeria and Libya to Iran are falling short of their targets. 

Increasing production from the U.S., Canada and Brazil hasn’t been enough to ease high energy prices, Birol said at a conference in Cairo.

Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine are also putting upward pressure on crude prices. The U.S. has said Russia could soon invade Ukraine, while Moscow has repeatedly denied such an intention.

Europe’s natural gas crunch and surging prices are due to “an artificial tightness in the market,” said Birol. “The politicization of the gas sector is not in favor of anyone, producers or consumers,” he said. 

--With assistance from Verity Ratcliffe.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles