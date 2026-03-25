Idemitsu Forays into LNG with MidOcean Investment

The Japanese energy company said it is venturing into the liquefied natural gas business with a $500 million investment in EIG's MidOcean.

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd said it is venturing into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business with a $500 million investment in EIG's MidOcean Energy.

"The investment marks the first step in our full-scale entry into the LNG business", the Japanese energy company said in an online statement.

"Idemitsu is engaged in natural gas development in Vietnam and the supply of natural gas to power plants associated with data centers in North America. Building on this business foundation, we consider that the investment serves as a catalyst to capture the opportunity of participation in the global LNG market through a strategic partnership with MidOcean Energy, a company with strong expertise and experience in deploying capital into the LNG sector", Idemitsu added.

"[A]s its supply regions are geographically diverse, LNG offers significant strategic value from the perspective of reducing geopolitical risks and enhancing energy security, enabling diversification of procurement sources", it said.

"Furthermore, in Asia, against the backdrop of rapid population growth and economic development, the demand for LNG is growing, primarily for power generation and industrial applications. Recognizing this market environment, we position LNG as a medium- to long-term growth area".

Idemitsu's investment is part of a capital raise in which MidOcean also secured $790 million from other new and existing investors.

"MidOcean will continue to raise capital, with a cumulative target of up to $2 billion from new investors", it said separately. "The company has received substantial interest from investors seeking long-term exposure to the LNG sector, supported by strong demand fundamentals, constrained supply growth and LNG's role in supporting energy security and the energy transition.

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"Recent events only reinforce the strength of the MidOcean investment thesis".

MidOcean holds minority stakes in LNG Canada, which started exporting last year with a capacity of 14 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa); the 15.6-MMtpa Gorgon LNG in Western Australia, which began shipping 2016; Western Australia's Pluto LNG, which has a 4.9 MMtpa capacity and is being expanded; the 8.5-MMtpa Queensland Curtis LNG, which dispatched its maiden cargo 2014; and the 4.5 MMtpa Peru LNG, which launched exports 2010.

On March 12, 2026 MidOcean said it had signed agreements with another Japanese company, JERA Co Inc, under which MidOcean would increase its ownership in Gorgon from 1 percent to 1.417 percent and acquire a 0.735 percent interest in Ichthys LNG, also in Western Australia. Ichthys, started up 2018, has a declared capacity of 9.3 MMtpa of LNG.

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