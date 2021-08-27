Ida Expected to Become Hurricane Over Gulf of Mexico

Ida is expected to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two.

Ida is expected to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico in a day or two, and to be at, or near, major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.

That’s according to the latest public advisory posted on the U.S. National Hurricane Center’s website, which went live at 5am EDT. The advisory noted that, at 5am EDT/9am UTC, the center of Tropical Storm Ida was located by weather radar on Grand Cayman near latitude 20.0 North, longitude 81.4 West. The tropical storm is said to be moving toward the northwest near 15 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Ida will move away from the Cayman Islands this morning, pass near, or over, the Isle of Youth and western Cuba later today and over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Saturday, the advisory warned. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday.

A storm surge watch is currently in effect for the Sabine Pass to the Alabama/Florida border, Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Mobile Bay and a hurricane watch is in effect for Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and Metropolitan New Orleans.

The advisory noted that a storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm force winds.

The Gulf of Mexico area, both onshore and offshore, is one of the most important regions for energy resources and infrastructure, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) states on its website. Gulf of Mexico federal offshore oil production accounts for 17 percent of total U.S. crude oil production and federal offshore natural gas production in the Gulf accounts for five percent of total U.S. dry production, according to the EIA, which highlights that over 45 percent of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf coast, as well as 51 percent of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity.

