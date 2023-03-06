ICR Integrity Secures MSA Extension with Petrofac

ICR Integrity - a specialist repair, inspection and integrity solutions provider - has scored an extension of its master service agreement (MSA) with Petrofac through a tender process. The company said that the MSA, initially awarded in 2019, is valued at over GBP 1 million ($1.2 million) annually.

ICR said it will continue to provide Petrofac with innovative repair solutions including; Technowrap engineered composite and clamp repairs, Quickflange weldless connection solutions, chemical injection pump skids, corrosion inspection services and drone inspection through its Sky-Futures team.

“We are delighted to announce this significant re-award with Petrofac who we have successfully supported over the last 15 years. The new MSA highlights our ongoing commitment to our clients and the support we provide with the inspection and integrity of their assets. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Petrofac as we move into 2023,” said Jim Beveridge, Group CEO.

ICR has over 30 years of experience in providing innovative solutions for the oil and gas, renewables, power, defense and telecoms sectors. The company reminded in its statement that it recently launched INSONO, a composite NDT inspection technology that validates the condition and integrity of composite repairs, reducing carbon emissions, extending asset life and increasing confidence in the asset’s performance.

“Our collaboration with ICR’s specialist repair and inspection services has added significant value to our duty holder assets in recent years. The re-award of this MSA is testament to our partnership, combining our expertise and capabilities. We look forward to ICR’s continued support moving forward,” Sandy Merson, Group Head of Operations and Maintenance at Petrofac, said.

Headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, ICR operates in global locations with operational bases in the UK, Norway, Abu Dhabi, USA and Australia as well as an extensive partner network extending its global reach.

