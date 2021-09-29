Icon Offshore Jack-Up Picks Up Extension For Four Wells

Oilfield service provider Icon Offshore has won a four-well extension for a jack-up drilling rig for operations offshore Malaysia.

Icon said that its subsidiary Perisai Offshore received a letter of award from an unnamed, petroleum arrangement contractor to exercise two extension options for the provision of one jack-up drilling rig.

It is worth noting that Perisai Offshore was acquired by Icon via the completion of 51 percent shares acquisition from Perisai Petroleum Teknologi Berhad. The deal also included the buy of the Perisai Pacific 101 jack-up rig.

To remind, Icon added that the customer issued a letter of award to Perisai Offshore for its drilling program on December 29, 2020. The drilling of eight wells started in mid-April 2021 and was supposed to last for 180 days.

At the time of the contract award, there were three contract extensions for up to six wells put in the deal. The value of the contract was approximately $13.3 million. What is known from previous info, the contract was awarded by Petrofac.

As for the extension, Perisai Offshore received a letter of award from the customer to exercise extension options No. 1 and No. 2 for the drilling program on September 23, 2021. The expected start is in October 2021 for 120 days for four wells.

Three wells will be drilled under the first extension option while the remaining well will be drilled under the second extension option.

According to the company, the contract award is expected to contribute positively to the earnings, order book, and net assets of Icon for the financial year ending December 31, 2021, and beyond. With this award, the company’s order book will increase to about $184 million.

