Iberia Emerging As New European Energy Powerhouse

Iberia is well positioned to compete with or even replace Northern Europe’s existing energy industrial hub, Rystad Energy said.

The Iberian Peninsula, also known as Iberia, is in southwestern Europe. It is divided between Spain and Portugal, comprising most of their territory as well as a small area of Southern France, Andorra, and Gibraltar.

With a reliable gas supply from North Africa, lower power prices compared to the rest of Europe, and a renewable energy pipeline that stands out on the continent, Spain and Portugal have the potential to evolve into a new European energy powerhouse, according to Rystad Energy.

Spain became Europe’s third-largest power exporter in the first three quarters of 2022, behind only Sweden and Germany. The key reasons for this were a large shortfall in power generation in France, from where Spain normally imports power, in addition to the Iberian price cap on gas-fired power generation. This lowered Spain and Portugal’s electricity prices compared to France for large parts of this year and in turn, made power exports even more competitive.

The Iberian market has proven to be resilient during the energy crisis as it does not rely on Russian gas. With limited domestic gas supplies, Iberia receives most of its gas through pipelines from Algeria and long-term import contracts for LNG. Algerian gas exports to Spain are estimated to reach 14.6 Bcm in 2022 and the regasification capacity of Spain and Portugal together represent about 68 Bcm per annum, which is one-third of Europe’s total regasification capacity. The region imported about 28 Bcm for the first nine months of 2022, surpassing last year’s total imports, which leads us to expect that total LNG imports to the Iberian Peninsula will climb to about 39 Bcm this year.

The region is expected to see strong growth in overall power generation this year as well as sustained growth in the years ahead, driven mainly by the massive expansion of renewables. The share of renewables in the Iberian power mix is expected to rise from 48% in 2021 to 64% in 2025 and 79% in 2030, putting the region at the forefront of the European energy transition.

“Through a combination of investment, geography, and policy, Spain and Portugal have managed to avoid or reduce the impact of the European energy crisis. Rystad Energy is focusing on the Iberian market because the fundamentals point to it becoming a regionally significant energy-industrial hub”, says Carlos Torres Diaz, head of power at Rystad Energy.

Until 2021, Iberian power prices were closely coupled with other European countries. Both the rise and volatility in power prices have been extreme since the second half of 2021, and until June 2022 Iberian prices were still close to the other countries. However, after the price cap was introduced in June 2022, the effect has been clear – in August, power prices in Spain averaged $152 per MWh, while the rest of the selected countries had prices two or three times higher.

Iberia could be expected to have a less painful ride ahead through the energy crisis compared to its European peers, as the Iberian market expects power prices to stay far below the levels in, for example, France and Germany. Power traded for the coming months and years is at a much lower level in Spain. In the short term, prices will continue to be suppressed by the price cap on gas-fired electricity, so for the coming winter prices are not directly comparable. But even with long-term contracts – such as yearly contracts for 2024 and 2025 – Spanish power is expected to be much cheaper than in France and Germany. The Spanish 2024 yearly contract is currently trading at around $112 per MWh, more than half the price of the French equivalent at around $268 per MWh. This points to a structural advantage in Iberia, the way the market currently sees it, and a bright future for power generation in the region.

The relatively cheap forward power prices are supported by strong underlying fundamentals. France has massive challenges with its large nuclear fleet and few other alternatives for power generation, while Germany will struggle for years to come to reduce its reliance on Russian gas, cut its share of coal in the power mix, and deal with full nuclear shutdowns.

Iberia has none of these problems. Spain has no reliance on Russian gas, and the Iberian Peninsula has by far the largest regasification capacity in Europe, in addition to North African imports – which together could make the region a European gas hub. Nuclear power will continue to deliver clean and cheap electricity for another decade, and both Spain and Portugal are close to completing or have already completed, their coal phaseout plans.

Leader of renewable energy in Europe in 2030

As a pioneer in the European wind industry, Spain is currently the second-largest generator of renewable power in Europe. The Iberian Peninsula currently has more than 50 GW of installed capacity, with over 60% coming from onshore wind – and it will not end there. The region has ambitious plans, Spain aims to source 74% of its power from renewables by 2030.

In Portugal, offshore wind is headed for a bright future as the government announced last month it will boost the country’s offshore wind target from 6 GW to 10 GW by 2030, which will most likely be awarded through auctions. Portugal is also on track to host the world’s first subsidy-free commercial floating offshore wind project with BayWa’s permit application for a 600-MW floating offshore wind project off the Portuguese coast.

The Iberian Peninsula consumes about 40 Bcm of gas per year and is equipped with infrastructure to receive both African pipeline gas and international LNG cargoes.

Spain has already transported about 1.7 Bcm of natural gas during the first 10 months of 2022 via the existing two pipelines – the Irun-Biriatou gas pipeline and Larrau–Villar de Arnedo gas pipeline – at the border of Spain and France. This is four times the volume exported in the same period last year. To make use of more of its excess LNG importing capacity and export more gas to Northwest Europe, Spain would technically be able to deliver more gas via the existing pipeline capacity to France, which connects the Iberian Peninsula with the market in Continental Europe.

Meanwhile, it was revealed late last week that the MidCat gas-pipeline project, which would have run from Iberia to Central Europe and was expected to have an annual export capacity of 8 Bcm, has officially been abandoned and will be replaced by a new project called BarMar. The new project is a subsea gas pipeline from Barcelona in Spain to Marseille in France that will gradually replace fossil fuel in the system with renewable gases such as green hydrogen.

This is not the first time hydrogen has been placed on the agenda for exporting Iberia’s renewable potential to help Europe wean itself off natural gas. Another corridor for green hydrogen trade is being planned by Cepsa between Algeciras in Spain and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, while Shell plans a hydrogen supply chain between Sines in Portugal and Rotterdam, to name just two potential projects.

