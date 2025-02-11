Iberdrola's Neoenergia to Supply Clean Energy to CCR Group in Brazil

The supply is covered by the Neoenergia Oitis wind power complex, located between the Brazilian states of Piaui and Bahia.

Iberdrola S.A. has secured a contract to deliver clean energy to CCR Group. Iberdrola said in a media release that its Brazilian unit, Neoenergia, will source the supply from the Neoenergia Oitis wind power complex, located between the Brazilian states of Piauí and Bahia.

Iberdrola said that under the agreement, energy generated by the Oitis 2, Oitis 4, and Oitis 6 plants will supply 60 percent of CCR's current demand. This is the first project of this kind for the company that operates the São Paulo metro lines and the São Paulo Metropolitan Trains Company (CPTM), Iberdrola said.

A total of 44 megawatts (MW) from Oitis' output will be allocated for the energy needs of CCR's subsidiaries for 16 years. In this model of self-production, the energy-consuming business purchases 0equity or invests in a facility alongside the power company. This creates incentives that reduce expenses, Iberdrola said.

In Spain, Iberdrola also agreed to supply power to cinema network operator Cinesa. Iberdrola said this agreement will enable Cinesa's 35 cinemas in 11 autonomous communities to operate with 100 percent renewable electricity, which will prevent the emission of 10,089 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next three years.

The arrangement brings the environmental advantages of the “Iberdrola Green Theaters” initiative to the film industry, where Iberdrola España currently supplies green energy to 16 notable theaters in Madrid, Iberdrola said.

