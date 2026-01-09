Iberdrola Ups Dividend after Reaching $146B Capitalization

'In order to implement this new edition of the remuneration system, a capital increase with a maximum reference market value of EUR 1.713 billion will be carried out'.

Iberdrola SA on Thursday declared an interim dividend of EUR 0.253 ($0.29) per share for 2025 results, up from the minimum of EUR 0.25 it announced October.

Earlier the Spanish power and gas utility said it reached EUR 125 billion ($145.55 billion) in stock market value at the start of 2026, having increased its capitalization by nearly 40 percent in 2025.

"The company is once again offering its shareholders three options in this edition of Iberdrola Flexible Remuneration: to receive the interim dividend amount in cash; to sell their allocation rights on the market; or to obtain new bonus shares from the group free of charge", it said in an online statement, adding the options can be combined. Shareholders who opt for cash are to receive the interim dividend February 2.

"Shareholders who opt to receive new shares must have 73 free allocation rights to receive a new share in the company", Iberdrola said.

The dividend announced Thursday would be backed by a supplementary dividend Iberdrola plans to pay in July if approved at its general shareholders' meeting, it said.

"In order to implement this new edition of the remuneration system, a capital increase with a maximum reference market value of EUR 1.713 billion will be carried out", it said.

Iberdrola said Tuesday it is now the top utility in Europe by market capitalization and the second-biggest in the world. It noted the milestone was achieved in the year marking the 125th anniversary of its founding as Hidroeléctrica Ibérica.

According to its latest quarterly report, Iberdrola produced 96,047 gigawatt hours (GWh) net in the first nine months of 2025, with renewable energy accounting for 66,254 GWh.

Spain led geographically, accounting for 48,794 GWh of Iberdrola's total net production in the period. It was followed by the United States (18,436 GWh). Mexico was Iberdrola's third-biggest country in terms of generation at 8,018 GWh in the period; however, on July 31, it announced a deal to sell its Mexican business to fellow Spanish company Cox Abg Group SA for $4.2 billion. The United Kingdom contributed 4,966 GWh in January-September 2025 as Iberdrola's fourth-biggest country of generation at the time.

Iberdrola's supplied power totaled 71,298 GWh in the period, with its liberalized market accounting for 48,121 GWh; countries with regulated tariffs totaled 9,413 GWh. Supplied gas totaled 27,952 GWh.

The company's installed capacity rose to 57.453 GW as of September 2025, with renewables accounting for 45.263 GW.

Iberdrola has raised its investment plan through 2028 from EUR 41 billion to EUR 58 billion, with the UK allotted the biggest chunk at EUR 20 billion.

"This plan aims to transform Iberdrola's profile into a more regulated company, with networks as a vector for growth", executive chair Ignacio Galan said in the company's online announcement of the new plan September 24, 2025.

"We will invest EUR 58 billion by 2028, two-thirds of which will go to transmission and distribution networks, mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We expect to achieve a net profit of EUR 7.6 billion in 2028, with around EUR 20 billion allocated to dividends between 2024 and 2028.

"During this period, we will add more than 15,000 people to our workforce, make purchases of more than EUR 65 billion to thousands of suppliers - supporting 500,000 jobs, our tax contribution will exceed EUR 40 billion, and we will invest EUR 1,600 bn in R&D&I, while also achieving carbon neutrality by 2030".

Sixty-five percent of the total investment would go to regulated networks. Thanks to regulated networks, "75 percent of EBITDA by 2028 will not depend on energy prices", Iberdrola said.

Distribution has been earmarked EUR 25 billion. Transmission gets EUR 12 billion, 95 percent of which is meant for the UK and the U.S.

"Generation and customers" get EUR 21 billion, 75 percent of which comprises projects under construction.

Geographically, the U.S. gets the second-largest chunk after the UK at EUR 16 billion. Iberia gets EUR 9 billion and Brazil EUR 7 billion. Other European Union markets and Australia get a total of EUR 5 billion.

Eighty-five percent of the total investment is for "A-rated countries with stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks", Iberdrola said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com