Iberdrola to Raise Italian Capacity to 400MW with CCE Acquisition

The Spanish company signed a deal to acquire a recently commissioned 42-MW solar plant in Lazio from Austria-headquartered CCE.

Iberdrola SA has signed a deal to acquire a recently commissioned 42-megawatt (MW) solar plant in Lazio from Austria-headquartered CCE Group GmbH.

The transaction would raise the Spanish power and gas utility's installed renewables generation capacity in Italy to 400 WM, it said in a press release.

"The asset, which was commissioned less than 6 months ago, is supported by long‑term PPAs [power purchase agreements] that secure stable cash flows", Iberdrola said.

"The solar power plant will be part of the company’s Etruria Complex, which will reach a total capacity of 174 MW thanks to this new site, along with Montalto di Castro (23 MW), Tarquinia (33 MW), Montefiascone (7 MW), Limes 15 (33 MW), Limes 10 (18 MW) and Tuscania (18 MW).

"This plant also adds to Fenix, a 243 MW photovoltaic project, the largest to date in Italy".

"The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, reinforces Iberdrola’s commitment to expanding renewable energy generation in Italy", Iberdrola added.

"The acquisition is also fully aligned with the Group's 2025-2028 strategic plan, which foresees total investments of up to EUR 58 billion [$68.29 billion] - of which EUR 21 billion will be allocated to generation projects with long-term contracts in countries with strong credit ratings and stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks".

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At yearend 2025 Iberdrola's installed capacity rose three percent against 2024 to over 58.3 GW, "with emission-free source accounting for 85 percent (49.338 MW)", according to its results report February 25, 2026.

As of 2025 Iberdrola's biggest markets in terms of power production were Spain (64,678 gigawatt hours), the United States (25,058 GWh), Mexico (11,667 GWh), Brazil (10,936 GWh) and the United Kingdom (7,368 GWh), according to the report.

Besides Italy, Iberdrola has progressed renewables capacity expansion in its other smaller markets in Europe.

Earlier this year Iberdrola put into operation a 65-MW solar plant in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. The plant supplies Salzgitter AG to support its green steel production, according to an Iberdrola statement January 7.

Also in 2026 it launched installation for battery energy storage systems at the Alcochete I and Algeruz II solar plants in the Portuguese district of Setúbal.

"The batteries for both projects will provide a combined storage capacity of 180 MWh-100 MWh at Alcochete I and 80 MWh at Algeruz II - and a total output capacity of 45 MW (25 MW and 20 MW, respectively)", Iberdrola said in a media release March 31. "Together, they will be able to supply electricity for up to four hours to more than 10,000 homes".

In another Portugues project, Iberdrola secured a EUR 175-million loan from the European Investment Bank to build two wind farms with a combined capacity of 274 MW, enough for 400,000 people according to the company.

To be integrated into Iberdrola's Tâmega pumped storage hydropower complex, the wind farms will be part of "the first project with a hybrid connection between pumped storage and wind power in Portugal and one of the largest energy initiatives in the country", Iberdrola said in a news release January 15.

In Poland, Iberdrola in 2026 secured EUR 44 million in funding from the Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management for three BESS projects with a collective capacity of 160 MW, as announced by Iberdrola January 30.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com