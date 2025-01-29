Iberdrola to Power Agrati Factories in France with Pas-de-Calais Wind Farm

Agrati agreed to purchase all electricity generated from Iberdrola's 10.25-MW Florembeau wind farm in the French region of Pas-de-Calais.

Agrati Group, a maker of fastening systems and mechanical components, has agreed to purchase all electricity generated from Iberdrola SA’s Florembeau wind farm in the French region of Pas-de-Calais.

The five-turbine facility in the commune of Créquy has a total output of 10.25 megawatts (MW). Under the agreement, Agrati is entitled to 21 gigawatt hours a year, to be supplied to three Agrati sites producing fastening systems in the communes of Avressieux, Fourmies and Vieux Conde, Iberdrola said in an online statement.

The wind farm will cover 53 percent of the sites’ energy needs starting 2025, resulting in a reduction of 33 percent in Agrati’s current carbon dioxide emissions in France, according to Spanish electric utility Iberdrola.

“By powering our French production sites with renewable energy, we are not only reducing CO2 emissions by 2.200 tons annually but also aligning our operations with our long-term commitment to environmental responsibility”, commented Lorenzo Zaniboni, Agrati chief operating officer for Europe.

Iberdrola has long-term power supply deals in several countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The electricity comes from offshore and onshore wind projects, as well as solar projects, according to the company.

In 2023 it was the leading European utility in both deals and volume of energy sold to industrial customers in the continent with almost 1,000 MW signed, Iberdrola said, citing consulting firm data.

International firms that have committed to buying Iberdrola power include ABInBev, Amazon, Apple, Bayer, Burger King, De Acero, Dillinger, Heineken, Holcim, Mercadona, Mercedes Benz, Meta, Renault, Salzgitter Group, Telefónica, TMD, Vodafone and VW-SEAT.

Recently in the U.S., Iberdrola took full ownership of subsidiary Avangrid Inc. by acquiring the remaining 18.4 percent shares it did not already own.

“The merger will allow Iberdrola to invest in the United States more efficiently”, Iberdrola said in a statement December 23, 2024.

Avangrid’s assets amount to $46 billion, Iberdrola said then. With a capacity of 8,700 MW of renewable energy, Avangrid distributes power to seven million people across Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and New York, Iberdrola said.

Avangrid won two offshore wind lease areas in the Gulf of Maine last year. OCS-A 0564 spans 98,565 acres while OCS-A 0568 covers 124,897 acres, Avangrid said in a press release October 29, 2024.

“Avangrid will work to develop the lease areas, with the potential to deliver 3 Gigawatts of clean power, to help meet the energy needs of the New England region and advance the United States 30 GW offshore wind target”, it said.

“Not including the lease area secured today, Avangrid has a projected offshore wind pipeline of over 5 GW on the East Coast of the United States – enough to power more than two million households”, Avangrid said then.

