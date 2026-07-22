Iberdrola to Buy Caruna for $5.7B

The transaction would mark Iberdrola's entry into Finland and give it half a million customers - over 20 percent of the Nordic country's population - and about 55,300 miles of electricity distribution networks.

Iberdrola SA has secured an agreement to take over Finland's biggest power distribution utility, Caruna Group, for EUR 5 billion ($5.7 billion) including assumed debt.

The transaction would mark Iberdrola's entry into the Nordic country and give it half a million customers - over 20 percent of Finland's population - and 89,000 kilometers (55,302.04 miles) of electricity distribution networks, the Spanish power and gas utility said in a statement Tuesday.

"Caruna operates, through two distribution concessions, in the area surrounding central Helsinki and in the Joensuu region - with strong industrial activity and growing demand linked to new data centers, as well as residential developments - and in other areas of western and north-eastern Finland", Iberdrola noted.

Iberdrola would acquire 80 percent of Caruna's equity for EUR 2 billion. Pension funds AMF and Elo would retain 20 percent.

Iberdrola expects to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition, together with the recent divestment of thermal power plants in Mexico, reinforces Iberdrola’s strategy of focusing its investments on the networks business in stable markets with attractive regulatory regimes: Finland has an AA+ credit rating and a regulatory framework in place until 2031 that offers a return on equity of around eight percent", Iberdrola said.

"The company is expected to increase its earnings and asset base by around seven percent annually over the coming years, with annual investments of between EUR 200 million and EUR 300 million to reinforce and digitalize its electricity network in a context of strong growth in renewable capacity.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"These investments could increase in the future due to growing demand, the electrification of the economy, the expansion of data centers and the development of electricity transmission infrastructure, which Finnish regulation has allowed distribution companies to undertake since the beginning of 2026".

Last year Iberdrola raised its investment plan through 2028 to EUR 58 billion, focused on regulated networks in countries with stable regulatory frameworks.

Iberdrola reported Wednesday its regulated asset base had risen 11 percent in the first half (H1) of 2026 year-on-year to EUR 55 billion, with increases of 11 percent in the United Kingdom, 12 percent in the United States and 18 percent in Brazil.

Networks investment in the three countries drove a 22 percent year-over-year growth in H1 net profit to EUR 4.34 billion, Iberdrola said.

Networks EBITDA grew 13 percent, "supported by contributions from the UK (RIIO-T3), the interconnection project NECEC [New England Clean Energy Connect] in the U.S. and the rate improvements across all markets", Iberdrola said.

EBITDA from Power and Customer, under which Iberdrola reports power and gas retail results, increased one percent, "with production up in UK, US and the other countries in continental Europe and Australia".

"Adjusted net profit, which excludes capital gains from the sale of thermal power plants in Mexico, rose by eight percent (or 14 percent excluding the impact of exchange rates)", it added.

Iberdrola's networks investment in January-June 2026 totaled EUR 4.4 billion, up 42 percent from the first six months of 2025. "Of that total, EUR 40 billion relates to distribution (+6 percent) and EUR 15 billion to transmission, with growth of 30 percent over the past year", Iberdrola said.

In its generation segment, Iberdrola said it had added over 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity during H1 2026, toward a target of 2.1 GW for the full year. Generation investment exceeded EUR 2.2 billion, of which more than 70 percent went to onshore and offshore wind.

Of the company's total investment of EUR 7 billion in H1 2026, over 70 percent went to the UK, the U.S. and Brazil.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com