Iberdrola Starts Up Spain's Biggest Battery Energy Storage Project

'With 58 MW of power and 120 MWh of storage capacity, the project marks another step forward in the company's commitment to energy storage as a key pillar of electrification and renewable integration'.

Iberdrola SA has inaugurated what it said is Spain's largest battery energy storage system, integrated into the Campo Arañuelo solar complex in Cáceres.

"With 58 MW of power and 120 MWh of storage capacity, the project marks another step forward in the company's commitment to energy storage as a key pillar of electrification and renewable integration", the Spanish multinational power and gas utility said in a press release.

The project consists of two LFP lithium-ion battery modules each with a capacity of about 60 megawatt (MW) hours. They are connected to the Campo Arañuelo I and II solar plants. "The batteries will store renewable energy generated by the plants and release it when demand is highest, helping to improve grid stability and accelerate the integration of new demand linked to electrification", Iberdrola said.

It said it already operates around 200 MW of battery energy storage capacity in the country.

Earlier last month Iberdrola said it had completed phase 1 of a Brazilian project that "integrates solar generation and battery storage to turn Fernando de Noronha into the first inhabited oceanic island in Latin America with a highly sustainable energy model".

"Noronha Verde will make it possible to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in the island's electricity generation, replacing them with renewable sources and clean technologies", Iberdrola said May 15. "The future solar plant will incorporate advanced battery storage systems and will reach an installed capacity of 22 MWp, with 49 MWh of storage, enough to cover consumption equivalent to that of 9,000 homes".

Next month a 180-MW battery project in Queensland in Australia is expected to start up, according to Iberdrola's quarterly report. It is part of the Broadsound project, which also includes 376 MW of solar generation capacity.

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"Located approximately 150 kilometers [93.21 miles] northwest of Rockhampton, the facility serves as Iberdrola Australia's first initiative in the Queensland renewable energy market", Iberdrola said. "With more than 600,000 solar panels, the facility will generate enough energy to power around 140,000 homes each year".

Earlier in 2026 Iberdrola started up the 65-MW Smithfield battery energy storage project in Sydney, able to supply 20,000 homes.

Announcing the milestone February 5, Iberdrola said it has also secured a contract from the New South Wales government for another battery energy storage project with a 100 MW capacity. The Kingswood project "will be able to supply energy for at least eight consecutive hours and supply some 65,000 homes at peak demand times", Iberdrola said.

Also in 2026 it launched installation for battery energy storage systems at the Alcochete I and Algeruz II solar plants in the Portuguese district of Setúbal.

"The batteries for both projects will provide a combined storage capacity of 180 MWh-100 MWh at Alcochete I and 80 MWh at Algeruz II - and a total output capacity of 45 MW (25 MW and 20 MW, respectively)", Iberdrola said March 31. "Together, they will be able to supply electricity for up to four hours to more than 10,000 homes".

In Poland, Iberdrola this year secured EUR 44 million in funding from the Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management for three battery projects with a collective capacity of 160 MW, as announced by Iberdrola January 30.

As of the end of the first quarter of 2026 Iberdrola had 683 MW of battery energy storage capacity, up 157.6 percent from the same period in 2025, according to its quarterly report.

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