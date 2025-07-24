Iberdrola Starts Up Its First Solar Facility in Germany

The solar park is expected to produce over 53 gWh annually, supplying electricity to approximately 3,000 Vodafone cell towers.

Iberdrola S.A.’s German unit, Iberdrola Deutschland, has started up its first solar farm in the country, in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The facility in the municipality of Boldekow, some 180 kilometers (111.8 miles) north of Berlin, has been inaugurated in partnership with Vodafone.

The solar park is expected to produce over 53 gigawatt-hours annually, supplying electricity to approximately 3,000 Vodafone cell towers. Throughout its projected 30-year duration, the solar park is estimated to reduce around 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually, Iberdrola said in a press release.

Iberdrola noted that through its offshore wind farms Wikinger, Baltic Eagle, and Windanker, Iberdrola has become the predominant operator of offshore wind energy in the German Baltic Sea. This new solar park expands the company’s commitment in Germany to include onshore renewable energy, it said.

“Photovoltaics are another building block to expand our exclusively renewable energy offering in Germany”, Felipe Montero, CEO of Iberdrola Deutschland, said. “The location in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern was chosen not only for its strong solar radiation but also for the region’s openness and support for such a sustainable project”.

“Digitalization helps thousands of companies across the country save energy and become more sustainable. But digitalization can only be truly effective if we make it more sustainable ourselves - for example, by powering our networks. That’s why we’re now relying even more on solar energy for mobile communications in Germany. The 80,000 solar panels Iberdrola is launching in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will power our network exclusively and ensure the operation of more than 3,000 stations nationwide”, Marcel de Groot, CEO of Vodafone Germany, said.

Power produced by the facility will be entirely supplied to Vodafone Germany through a long-term agreement.

Vodafone recently achieved CO2 neutrality for its direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and 2), thanks to its shift to renewable power starting 2020, Iberdrola noted. The collaboration with Iberdrola supports long-term planning for sustainable electricity procurement.

The solar park's development involved partners such as Solarpro, Sungrow, P&Q, and 4Energy, Iberdrola said.

