Iberdrola Sells SP Dataserve to Bluewater

'The sale of this non-core subsidiary forms part of Iberdrola's active portfolio management strategy, which focuses on strengthening its core businesses and optimizing capital allocation'.

Iberdrola SA, through its United Kingdom subsidiary Scottish Power Ltd, has signed an agreement to divest SP Dataserve to IMSERV of Blue Water Energy LLP (trading as Bluewater).

SP Dataserve delivers metering and data services to energy suppliers and commercial customers. "By the end of 2025, SP Dataserve was providing 36,800 services to around 22,000 non-domestic customers across the UK", Iberdrola said in an online statement.

"The sale of this non-core subsidiary forms part of Iberdrola's active portfolio management strategy, which focuses on strengthening its core businesses and optimizing capital allocation", the Spanish power and gas utility said.

IMSERV said separately, "The combined business will enhance IMSERV's ability to support energy suppliers, large industrial and commercial customers, and complex energy data requirements at scale".

"As the energy sector continues to evolve, with increasing demand for accurate data, smarter infrastructure and more efficient operations, IMSERV is positioning itself as a more capable, future-ready partner", it added.

The expanded IMSERV would be renamed IMSERV Scotland. "For customers, partners and suppliers there are no immediate changes to services, contracts or contacts, and IMSERV will continue to communicate clearly as integration progresses", IMSERV said.

Last year Iberdrola sold SP Smart Meter Assets Ltd (SPSMAL) to Macquarie Group Ltd for about GBP 900 million ($1.2 billion). SPSMAL had 2.9 million meters in the UK at the time of turnover to the Australian financial services firm.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"The transaction aligns with Iberdrola’s strategy to concentrate its investments in regulated networks", Iberdrola said in a press release September 9, 2025. "This will drive total UK investments to GBP 24 billion between 2024 and 2028, primarily in transmission and distribution networks, as well as in renewable generation.

"ScottishPower will continue working with Macquarie to support the rollout of smart meters among its customers while focusing on network development. Macquarie is one of the UK's leading independent providers of electricity meters, now managing over 13 million devices, of which over 10 million are smart meters".

In another UK divestment, Iberdrola in 2025 farmed down 50 percent of the under-construction East Anglia III wind farm on the United Kingdom side of the North Sea to Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co PJSC (Masdar) for equal ownership.

Located about 69 kilometers (42.87 miles) from the Suffolk coast, the 1.4-gigawatt East Anglia III is expected to produce enough power for more than 1.3 million homes, according to ScottishPower. The project is expected to start generation this year.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com