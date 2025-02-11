Iberdrola Sells Hydropower Plant in Brazil to French Firms

Iberdrola sold the 350-MW Baixo Iguacu Hydropower Plant in the Brazilian state of Parana to EDF and STOA for $247.1 million.

Iberdrola SA has sold the 350-megawatt (MW) Baixo Iguaçu Hydropower Plant in the Brazilian state of Paraná to EDF SA and STOA Infra & Energy.

Spanish electric utility Iberdrola controlled 70 percent of the facility via its Brazilian subsidiary Neoenergia.

French electric utility EDF and French investment fund STOA acquired the plant for BRL 1.43 billion ($247.1 million), subject to customary adjustments, Iberdrola said in a press release.

“This transaction reinforces Iberdrola's asset rotation strategy focused on portfolio optimization with value creation, capital discipline and simplification of its structure”, Iberdrola said. The strategy targets EUR 12.2 billion for 2024-26.

Under the previous EUR 7.5 billion plan for alliances and asset rotations, Iberdrola sold 55 percent of its operations in Mexico including 13 mostly gas-fired combined-cycle generation plants with a total installed capacity of 8,539 MW.

A trust led by Mexico Infrastructure Partners acquired the assets for about $6.2 billion.

Iberdrola has kept its renewables portfolio of over 6,000 MW in Mexico. It plans to develop over 2,000 MW of these in the next five years, it said February 26, 2024, announcing the completion of the transaction.

Meanwhile, between 2022 and 2024, Iberdrola’s alliance strategy saw the company build partnerships for projects in Brazil, Germany, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Under its current three-year strategic plan, Iberdrola eyes gross investments of EUR 41 billion by 2026, focused on the electrification of economic sectors.

"The electrification of energy is unstoppable and will expand exponentially in the years ahead, supporting decarbonization, boosting energy security, and reducing the volatility caused by fossil fuels”, Iberdrola executive chair Ignacio Galán said in a statement March 21, 2024, for the company’s announcement of the plan.

“Our strategic pillars focus on networks, geographical diversification, and a balanced energy and customers mix.

“This plan will allow us to grow our asset base, grow our profitability and strengthen our finances, as well as increasing dividends and driving jobs and skills and economic growth".

Iberdrola expects its renewables partners to contribute EUR 5 billion to the investment goal, resulting in a net investment of EUR 36 billion for Iberdrola.

Eighty-five percent of the gross investment is allotted for Iberdrola’s A-rated markets. Of this allocation, 35 percent is for the U.S., 24 percent for the UK, 15 percent for Iberia, 15 percent for Latin America and 11 percent for Australia, France, Germany and others.

The three-year plan includes EUR 15.5 billion of gross “selective investment in renewables”, over half of which would go to the U.S., UK, France and Germany.

