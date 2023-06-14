Iberdrola Secures Over $1B from EIB for Renewables Projects

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend Iberdrola SA about $1.08 billion (EUR 1 billion) for the construction of 22 renewable energy plants in three countries.

The 19 solar power mills and three onshore wind farms will be built in Germany, Portugal and Spain with a total capacity of 2.2 gigawatts, according to a joint press release Monday.

Most of the projects will be put up in areas affected by the industrial shift away from fossil fuels, rural localities and poorer areas, it said.

REPowerEU

This projects package is part of the REPowerEU, the European Union’s roadmap to end reliance on Russian energy and accelerate the transition to net zero.

“The new installations will provide green energy equal to the average annual energy consumption of more than 1,000,000 households and they will be mostly located in cohesion regions, where per-capita-income is lower than EU average, underlining EIB’s commitment to equitable growth and the convergence of living standards”, the media statement said. “The investments made under this agreement will boost economic growth and employment in the regions where these renewable energy facilities are installed.”

“These new projects will also support the national energy plans of the three countries, and help Iberdrola achieve its 2040 net zero emissions target”, it added.

EIB vice-president Ricardo Mourinho Felix, who signed the financing pact with Iberdrola executive chair Ignacio Galan, commented, “As the horrific war in Ukraine has shown, sustainable energy and energy security are two sides of the same coin. To achieve them both, it is vital that we collaborate with companies in the European energy sector such as Iberdrola.”

Green Financing

In support of REPowerEU, the bank last year committed $18.4 billion (EUR 17.06 billion) in financing for sustainable energy projects, according to an EIB media statement February 2023.

“Green financing from the EIB increased substantially again to €36.5 billion (58% of the total), meaning that the Bank met its commitment to devote at least half of its resources to climate action and environmental sustainability, well ahead of its 2025 target”, said the Luxembourg-headquartered lender owned by EU states. “Overall, the EIB Group is well on track to achieve its objective of supporting €1 trillion in green financing this decade, having already backed €222 billion [$239.7 billion] in investment over the past two years.”

The commitments also help the bloc keep up with the USA, which in August 2022 enforced what it calls its single biggest investment in climate and energy.

“At a time when the United States is rolling out the biggest green subsidy program in history, it is imperative that Europe keeps up and stays the course, both for the sake of our planet and for safeguarding the competitiveness of our economies”, EIB president Werner Hoyer said in the February release.

Monday’s announcement with Spain-based Iberdrola stated, “Over the next five years, an additional €30 billion [$32.4 billion] will be invested on top of the EIB’s already robust support for the EU energy sector”.

“The financing pledged under REPowerEU is expected to generate an additional €115 billion [$124.18 billion] in investment by 2027, thus making a substantial contribution to Europe’s energy independence and to the EIB Group’s target of mobilizing €1 trillion [$1.08 trillion] in climate finance this decade”, the release added.

Major electricity supplier Iberdrola meanwhile plans to invest around $50.75 billion (over EUR 47 billion) between 2023 and 2025 into energy transition projects.

Driving Innovation

Besides expanding renewables capacity, the new plants promote innovation by facilitating “the integration of renewables into grids, undoubtedly one of the great challenges in achieving Europe’s climate objectives”, Monday’s statement said.

“Some of the photovoltaic projects will include hybridization with wind power and battery systems for energy storage.”

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com