Iberdrola Reaches Over 11 GW of Installed Capacity in US

'Avangrid's growing portfolio is helping to meet a surge in energy demand across the country brought on by the proliferation of data centers powering the country's AI revolution'.

Avangrid Inc, the United States arm of Spanish power and gas utility Iberdrola SA, said it now has more than 11 gigawatts (GW) of installed generation capacity in the country through nearly 100 projects across 25 states.

"Avangrid’s growing portfolio is helping to meet a surge in energy demand across the country brought on by the proliferation of data centers powering the country’s AI revolution, combined with the development of new onshore manufacturing and ongoing electrification initiatives", Avangrid said in an online statement.

"The company maintains a pipeline of development projects with a variety of generation technologies to support future growth across the country.

"While Avangrid projects reliably and safely produce electricity for homes, businesses and industry, they are also important economic drivers. In 2025, Avangrid's onshore projects paid a combined $61 million in local tax revenue, supporting public services including education and public safety".

Avangrid produced 25,058 GW hours (GWh) of electricity last year. The figure positioned the U.S. as Iberdrola's second-biggest country in terms of net production, behind Spain (64,678 GWh) and ahead of Mexico (11,667 GWh), Brazil (10,936 GWh) and the United Kingdom (7,368 GWh), according to Iberdrola's results report February 25, 2026.

Iberdrola's net generation in the U.S. in 2025 comprised 19,123 of GWh of onshore wind, 3,149 GWh of cogeneration, 2,354 GWh of solar, 308 GWh of offshore wind, 45 GWh of hydro and 11 GWh of gas combined cycle, the report said.

The U.S. accounted for $15.6 billion of Iberdrola's asset base as of yearend 2025, according to the report.

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Iberdrola logged EUR 6.29 billion ($7.23 billion) in net profit and EUR 6.23 billion in adjusted net profit for 2025, up 12 percent and 10 percent respectively against 2024.

Iberdrola's networks business, which involves electricity and gas transmission and distribution, generated EUR 20.92 billion in revenue for 2025, up 11 percent from 2024. The U.S. accounted for EUR 7.16 billion, up 15 percent.

Iberdrola attributed the overall revenue growth to "the increased regulated asset base, the consolidation of ENW (UK) from March, the higher rates in the United States and Brazil and the increased contribution of Iberia".

In the power and customer business, which involves power and gas retail, Iberdrola collected EUR 24.89 billion in revenue for 2025. That was down 5.3 percent compared to 2024. All countries except the U.S. saw power and customer revenue fall.

At yearend 2025 Iberdrola's installed capacity rose three percent against 2024 to over 58.3 GW, "with emission-free source accounting for 85 percent (49.338 MW)", the report said.

The U.S. gets EUR 16 billion of Iberdrola's investment plan of EUR 58 billion through 2028, which focuses on regulated networks expansion, as announced by the company September 24, 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com