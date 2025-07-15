Iberdrola RE Capacity Breaches 45 GW

Renewable energy now accounts for 79 percent of the Spanish utility's total generation capacity.

Iberdrola SA’s global renewable energy capacity grew to 45,082 megawatts (MW) in the first half of 2025 and now accounts for 79 percent of the Spanish utility’s total generation capacity.

The first six months of the year saw a four percent growth in new capacity compared to the same period in 2024.

Iberdrola’s total capacity reached 57,273 MW after 1,800 MW were installed in the first half of 2025.

Production rose 2.3 percent year-on-year to 66,300 gigawatt hours (gWh). “By country, the production increases at Iberdrola Energía Internacional (+15.7 percent) stand out, thanks to the 68 percent growth in offshore wind farms in France and Germany; in Brazil (+11.7 percent), driven by higher hydroelectric production; and in Spain (+6.4 percent), with growth in both renewable technologies (especially solar) and nuclear and combined cycles”, it said in a statement online.

Offshore wind output increased 42 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, while solar generation in the second quarter climbed 57.4 percent year-on-year.

Earlier its subsidiary Avangrid Inc. reported that Iberdrola’s total installed capacity in the U.S. reached approximately 10,500 MW in the first half of 2025.

Iberdrola said it is “generating 91 percent of its production in Spain without emissions and 100 percent in countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Portugal and Greece”.

Iberdrola said it has set a new record in electricity distribution for the January-June period. Power distribution in the first half of 2025 exceeded 124,200 gWh, up 4.8 percent year-over-year.

The United Kingdom led the growth, logging an increase of over 30 percent to more than 20,000 gWh thanks to the integration of Electricity North West Ltd. (ENW), Iberdrola said. Iberdrola acquired ENW last year for around EUR 5 billion ($5.8 billion), increasing the number of its UK customers by nearly five million.

In Spain, Iberdrola distributed 44,871 gWh of power in the first half of 2025, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.

Iberdrola expects to grow operational renewable capacity by 4,000 MW and regulated network assets by over 10 percent this year.

Under its 2024-26 plan, Iberdrola eyes gross investments of EUR 41 billion by 2026, focused on the electrification of economic sectors.

"The electrification of energy is unstoppable and will expand exponentially in the years ahead, supporting decarbonization, boosting energy security, and reducing the volatility caused by fossil fuels”, Iberdrola executive chair Ignacio Galán said in a statement March 21, 2024, for the company’s announcement of the plan.

“Our strategic pillars focus on networks, geographical diversification, and a balanced energy and customers mix.

“This plan will allow us to grow our asset base, grow our profitability and strengthen our finances, as well as increasing dividends and driving jobs and skills and economic growth".

Iberdrola expects its renewables partners to contribute EUR 5 billion to the investment goal.

Eighty-five percent of the gross investment is allotted for Iberdrola’s A-rated markets. Thirty-five percent is for the U.S., 24 percent for the UK, 15 percent for Iberia, 15 percent for Latin America and 11 percent for Australia, France, Germany and others.

The three-year plan includes EUR 15.5 billion of gross “selective investment in renewables”, over half of which would go to the U.S., the UK, France and Germany.

