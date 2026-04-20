Iberdrola Raises Generation Capacity to Nearly 59GW

The Spanish company's U.S. portfolio saw the biggest growth (+693MW), while battery energy storage led growth by technology across Iberdrola's global portfolio.

Iberdrola SA had an installed power production capacity of 58,877 megawatts (MW) at the end of the first quarter, up 3.8 percent from the same period a year ago, according to provisional data published by the company.

"Notable increases in capacity were recorded in the United States (+693 MW), Spain (+552 MW), Australia (+537 MW) and other European countries (+377 MW)", the Spanish power and gas utility said in an online statement. "Generation capacity also increased in the United Kingdom (+192 MW)".

Offshore wind expanded by 16.2 percent to 2,621 MW. Solar grew 12.7 percent to 9,013 MW. Battery energy storage increased 157.6 percent to 683 MW.

"Production reached 36,106 GWh [gigawatt hours], representing a 2 percent increase thanks to growth in the United Kingdom (+41 percent), other European countries (+25 percent) and Australia (+7 percent)", it added. Offshore wind saw the biggest production growth at 42 percent.

Iberdrola said it had supplied 68,645 GWh in January-March 2026, up 9.7 percent from the same quarter in 2025.

Its power distribution in the UK rose 72.6 percent to 14,687 GWh. Spanish power distribution climbed 0.7 percent to 23,462 GWh. U.S. power distribution increased 1.1 percent to 10,012 GWh. Brazilian power distribution fell 1.7 percent to 20,485 GWh.

"This increase in the electricity distributed by the Group worldwide is the result of Iberdrola’s investment focus on electricity transmission and distribution networks, which are key infrastructure for advancing energy security and self-sufficiency, as well as competitiveness through electrification", the statement said.

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Iberdrola's natural gas distribution business, located in the U.S., declined 5.5 percent to 25,582 GWh.

Last year Iberdrola's networks business, which involves electricity and gas transmission and distribution, generated EUR 20.92 billion ($24.6 billion) in revenue, up 11 percent from 2024. Iberdrola attributed the increase to "the increased regulated asset base, the consolidation of ENW (UK) from March, the higher rates in the United States and Brazil and the increased contribution of Iberia".

Iberdrola acquired Electricity North West, which distributes power in the northwest of England, in 2024 for about EUR 5 billion, increasing the number of its UK customers by nearly five million. However, it only gained full control of ENW in March 2025 due to regulatory approvals, according to the company.

In the power and customer business, which involves power and gas retail, Iberdrola collected EUR 24.89 billion in revenue for 2025. That was down 5.3 percent compared to 2024.

Iberdrola logged EUR 6.29 billion in net profit and EUR 6.23 billion in adjusted net profit for 2025, up 12 percent and 10 percent respectively against 2024.

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