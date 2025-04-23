Iberdrola Puts Onstream 3 Solar Projects in US

Iberdrola's Avangrid commenced commercial operations at True North Solar and started exporting energy from its Camino and Powell Creek solar farms in the U.S.

Spain’s Iberdrola S.A., through its unit Avangrid, commenced commercial operations at the True North Solar photovoltaic plant and started exporting energy from its Camino and Powell Creek solar farms in the United States.

True North Solar, with over 488,000 solar panels and a capacity of 321 MW, can provide energy for nearly 60,000 U.S. homes. This makes it the largest photovoltaic project for the company in the United States, Iberdrola said.

The initiative represents a $369 million investment (EUR 340 million) and has created around 300 jobs during peak construction, mainly occupied by residents, according to the company.

The Camino Solar facility in California will begin commercial operation in late spring, the company said. It is equipped with 105,000 panels and represents an investment of $100 million (more than EUR 90 million). The 200-MW Powel Creek facility features 300,000 panels. Iberdrola said it is the company’s second project in the state of Ohio following the construction of the 304-MW Blue Creek in 2012.

Iberdrola said Avangrid turned to U.S. companies during the construction of these projects. “In addition, Camino Solar has generated $15 million in state taxes (around EUR 14 million), Powell Creek $31 million (more than EUR 27 million) and True North Solar more than $40 million (more than EUR 37 million), directly benefiting public services and surrounding communities, especially schools”, the company said.

True North’s production has expanded Avangrid’s installed capacity in the state of Texas, where it has been operating for more than 15 years, Iberdrola said. The company now has seven projects and a combined installed capacity of nearly 1.6 gigawatts (GW).

True North supports the operations of Meta, with which it has signed a long-term power purchase agreement. True North Solar will also supply energy to Meta's upcoming data center in the city of Temple, located in the same state, Iberdrola said.

Citing a recent report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Iberdrola said that data centers could increase the country's energy consumption by 12 percent by 2028, which is three times the level in 2024. Projects such as True North Solar are critical to supporting this growth in demand while ensuring that local communities have locally produced, clean, and reliable energy for their homes and businesses, it said.

