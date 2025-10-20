Iberdrola Posts 6 Pct Growth in Power Distribution in First 9 Months

The Spanish renewables-focused utility distributed nearly 189,000 gWh between January and September across its global portfolio, with growth in the UK and Spain.

Iberdrola SA distributed nearly 189,000 gigawatt hours (gWh) between January and September across its global portfolio, up 6.1 percent from the first nine months of 2024, the Spanish renewables-focused utility reported recently.

The United Kingdom and Spain drove the increase. Iberdrola's electricity distribution in the UK rose 42.9 percent in the nine-month period to nearly 32,000 gWh. Spain increased 2.8 to nearly 69,000 gWh, according to a fact sheet published on the company's website.

Iberdrola's power distribution in Brazil and the United States in the period both fell 0.8 percent to nearly 60,000 gWh and nearly 29,000 gWh respectively. In the U.S., natural gas distribution climbed up 7.8 percent to nearly 47,000 gWh.

"This good balance in [power] distribution, as a result of the increase in demand and electrification, has been accompanied by an increase in production, which stood at 96,047 gWh worldwide between January and September, with significant growth in Iberdrola Energia Internacional (+15 percent), Spain (+5 percent) and Brazil (+3 percent)", Iberdrola said in a separate statement.

"In the isolated third quarter, the recovery of the United Kingdom is also noteworthy, a country in which production grew by nine percent between July and September.

"By technology, the greater contribution of offshore wind (+33 percent) has been significant, through the Group's projects in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States; and solar (+41 percent), especially by plants in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and other European Union countries such as Portugal and Italy".

Iberdrola's installed renewable energy generation capacity rose to 45.26 GW as of September 2025 compared to 43.99 GW in September 2024, according to the fact sheet. Renewables comprised 78.8 percent of Iberdrola's power production capacity as of September 2025.

Onshore wind capacity rose to 20.76 GW. Offshore wind rose to 2.44 GW. Hydro fell to 12.86 GW; mini-hydro remained at 234 megawatts (MW). Solar rose to 8.46 GW. Battery storage capacity rose to 503 MW.

Gas combined cycle, Iberdrola's second-biggest asset after renewables, rose to 7.86 GW and accounted for 13.7 percent of Iberdrola's generation capacity. Nuclear, entirely in Spain, comprised 5.5 percent at 3.18 GW. Cogeneration comprised two percent at 1.16 GW.

Spain comprised 22.94 GW of Iberdrola's total renewables capacity, mostly hydro (10.82 GW). The U.S. was Iberdrola's second-largest country for renewables capacity, including from fuel cells, at 9.74 GW, mostly onshore wind (7.98 GW). The U.S. was followed by the UK at 3.16 GW, mostly onshore wind (2.08 GW); renewables comprised 100 percent of Iberdrola's UK assets.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com