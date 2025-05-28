Iberdrola Microgrid Helps Schneider Achieve Zero CO2 at Barcelona Plant

The microgrid has 990 solar panels, which can generate 670 MWh annually - enough to cover 10 percent of the factory's energy needs.

Iberdrola España and Schneider Electric have inaugurated a microgrid developed by Iberdrola España at Schneider'’s plant in Barcelona.

The plant operated by the French company in Molins de Rei has now become a zero-CO2 factory, Iberdrola said in a media release. Since 2019, Schneider Electric’s facility has enhanced its energy efficiency by 24 percent, with an additional 11 percent improvement expected from a new electric boiler. Additionally, since 2017, the facility has cut down on 2,250 tonnes of CO2 each year, reaching Zero Emissions in Scope 1 and 2, Iberdrola noted.

The recently installed microgrid at the plant will further aid its initiative to lower energy costs and facilitate access to renewable energy. The microgrid has 990 solar panels, which can generate 670 MWh annually - enough to cover 10 percent of the factory’s energy needs - through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Iberdrola España. It also has five electric vehicle charging stations and 216 kWh of battery storage.

“This microgrid project is an example of how electrification will enable a company to become more economically competitive, more sustainable, and have a more resilient facility by combining self-consumption, battery storage, and energy management in a single project”, Andrés Carasso, Institutional Delegate of Iberdrola España in Catalonia, said.

“The project we have implemented at our Molins de Rei plant not only reinforces Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability but also demonstrates that it is both feasible and profitable to transform the industry by combining electrification and digitalization”, Josu Ugarte, President of Schneider Electric for the Iberian region, said. “Most importantly, it is a replicable and scalable model that can be applied to any factory seeking to move towards a more decarbonized and resilient approach”.

This initiative is supported by the project call for innovative business models in the energy transition organized by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving as part of the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan, Iberdrola said.

