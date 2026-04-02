Iberdrola Kicks Off $16B Scottish Grid Upgrade

ScottishPower, Iberdrola's UK arm, said it had 'kick-started' a five-year, GBP 12 billion ($15.84 billion) overhaul of the electricity grid in central and southern Scotland.

Scottish Power Ltd, Iberdrola SA's arm in the United Kingdom, said Wednesday it had "kick-started" a five-year, GBP 12 billion ($15.84 billion) overhaul of the electricity grid in central and southern Scotland.

"Creating 1,400 direct jobs and supporting over 11,000 more in the supply chain, the T3 investment will see 12 new major substations built and over 570 kilometers [354.18 miles] of lines upgraded or replaced", ScottishPower said in an online statement.

Last month ScottishPower and three other Scottish utilities announced a 2025-30 investment of around GBP 46 billion across Scotland's energy, water and digital infrastructure.

The T3 project will "reduce constraint costs and help homes and businesses across the country move towards an all-electric future", ScottishPower added Wednesday.

Nicola Connelly, CEO of ScottishPower's SP Energy Networks, said, "The next five years are pivotal to achieving Britain's clean power ambitions... Between now and 2031 we are undertaking the biggest overhaul of the electricity grid since its inception, with tens of thousands of people helping transform and modernize aging infrastructure".

Kirby Group Engineering and 18 other UK and Irish suppliers are part of a "strategic framework" for the project that could see up to GBP 5.4 billion of contracts awarded over the next 10 years, according to the statement.

On March 11 ScottishPower, SSE, Scottish Water and Openreach announced a commitment of about GBP 46 billion through the end of the decade to modernize Scotland's utility infrastructure.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

"Creating stronger, better connected and more resilient communities from Stornoway to Stranraer, the record investment will help unlock growth and opportunities right across the country - pumping billions of pounds into the supply chain and supporting tens of thousands of jobs across Scotland", ScottishPower said in a press release.

ScottishPower chief financial officer Charles Langan said about the coordinated commitment, "What lies before us is a one-in-a-lifetime opportunity to not just deliver the modern utilities we need but increase Scotland’s highly skilled workforce and supply chains, building a legacy that ensures the country prospers and thrives".

"We've got the capital, we've got the jobs and we've got the ambition, and we want to work with stakeholders the length of the land to make it a reality", Langan added.

Scottish Water CEO Alex Plant said, "This is the first time that we have come together in this way. The circa GBP 46 billion pound combined investment across infrastructure sectors is probably the biggest investment program in Scotland for decades".

Openreach deputy CEO Katie Milligan said, "We're determined to play our part by continuing to build a network that supports growth in every corner of the country - from our biggest cities to our most rural communities - and leaves a lasting legacy for future generations".

The UK has been allotted the biggest chunk (EUR 20 billion) of Iberdrola's investment plan of EUR 58 billion through 2028, which focuses on regulated networks expansion, as announced by the Spanish power and gas utility on September 24, 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com