Iberdrola Invests $104.5 Million to Revamp Valencia Power Grid

Iberdrola has allotted $104.53 million for an initiative already underway to redesign the distribution system affected by the cold drop in the Spanish province of Valencia last October.

Iberdrola SA said it has allotted EUR 100 million ($104.53 million) for an initiative already underway to redesign the distribution system affected by the cold drop in the Spanish province of Valencia last October.

The il.lumina project seeks to implement resilience measures and the latest digitization standards for infrastructure serving 650,000 customers, according to an online statement from the electric utility.

About 180,000 customers lost access to power due to the severe weather phenomenon in Valencia on October 29, 2024, Iberdrola said.

"Although the company, despite enormous difficulties, was able to get practically all electricity back online in under 72 hours, our priority now is to look to the future and to have an even more efficient distribution grid", said Mario Ruiz-Tagle, Iberdrola chief executive for Spain.

The revamped grid "will be even more robust and resilient, prepared for extreme phenomena that may occur in the future and will be implemented in a few months thanks to the creation of a specific project team that will allow i-DE to continue developing the rest of its investments in the Valencia region", said Eva Mancera, chief executive of i-DE, Iberdrola’s distribution arm.

As part of il.lumina, overhead power lines will be buried, transformer substations raised and compacted, new smart transformers installed, and installation automation expanded.

Iberdrola aims to reach 90 percent project completion this year. It expects to complete il.lumina next year.

“Iberdrola began the different phases of the project at the end of 2024 with the recovery of the 132 kilovolt high-voltage infrastructure in the Catadau and Carlet area and has already gathered all the material necessary to carry out the project, both in terms of transformation centers and the low and medium voltage grid, as well as substations”, it said.

The project needs about 1,000 contractors, most of whom will be locally based, it said.

To minimize disruptions while the project is underway, Iberdrola said it is implementing measures such as installing generators.

“In addition, the agreement between the company and the Valencian government, through the Regional Ministry of Innovation and Industry, continues to be in force, under which it is working with the Valencian Metallurgical Business Federation to send brigades of electrical installers to the buildings and private homes affected by the severe weather event, which are responsible for checking and repairing electrical installations and checking electrical panels, as well as addressing any needs that may arise in towns to restore public lighting”, Iberdrola said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com