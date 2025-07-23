Iberdrola Grows Presence in Castellon, Teruel

'The transaction is in line with Iberdrola's strategic plan, which focuses on the sale of non-strategic assets and reinvestment in assets that are relevant to the company's current business'.

Iberdrola SA has completed the purchase of Electra del Maestrazgo’s operations in the Spanish provinces of Castellon and Teruel after approval by the National Commission on Markets and Competition.

The acquisition consisted of 1,350 kilometers (838.85 miles) of medium- and low-voltage lines, 21,000 supply points, 19,000 customers and 6.8 megawatts of installed solar and hydro capacity, according to Iberdrola.

“These assets will be integrated into Iberdrola's business, strengthening its operations and presence in the region”, the Bilbao-based multinational power and gas utility said in a statement online. “With this purchase, Iberdrola reinforces its commitment to energy efficiency in the provinces of Castellón and Teruel”.

Iberdrola did not disclose the price of the acquisition from the family-owned utility.

“The transaction is in line with Iberdrola's strategic plan, which focuses on the sale of non-strategic assets and reinvestment in assets that are relevant to the company's current business and objectives, such as smart grids”, Iberdrola added.

“With the recent sale of Maine Natural Gas and the acquisition of Electra del Maestrazgo's electricity business, a capital movement has been executed in line with this strategy”.

The $90-million sale of Maine Natural Gas to Unitil involved 231 miles of pipelines. Maine Natural Gas also had about 6,000 customers, Iberdrola said April when announcing the transaction.

It said Maine Natural Gas was a “non-essential” business and that the divestment would allow it to refocus United States investment in electricity grids.

In March Iberdrola’s U.S. unit, Avangrid Inc., announced plans to invest $20 billion in the U.S.’ power grid infrastructure until the end of the decade.

That would be spent on grid modernization and expansion. “The investment plan could also include opportunities for new generation”, Avangrid said.

Avangrid said June its installed capacity in the U.S. reached 10,500 MW.

Earlier this month Iberdrola reported that its global capacity reached 57,273 MW after 1,800 MW were installed in the first half of 2025.

Its global renewable energy capacity grew to 45,082 MW and now accounts for 79 percent of Iberdrola’s total capacity.

Iberdrola expects to grow operational renewable capacity by 4,000 MW and regulated network assets by over 10 percent this year.

Iberdrola said it has set a new record in electricity distribution for the January-June period. Power distribution in the first half of 2025 exceeded 124,200 gigawatt hours (gWh), up 4.8 percent year-on-year.

The United Kingdom led the growth with an increase of over 30 percent to more than 20,000 gWh thanks to the integration of Electricity North West Ltd. (ENW), Iberdrola said. Iberdrola acquired ENW last year for about EUR 5 billion, increasing the number of its UK customers by nearly five million.

In Spain, Iberdrola distributed 44,871 gWh of power in the first half of 2025, up 2.5 percent year-on-year.

Under its 2024-26 plan, Iberdrola eyes gross investments of EUR 41 billion ($48.09 billion) by 2026, focused on the electrification of economic sectors.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com