Iberdrola Completes Hungary Exit

The Spanish utility completed a transaction selling its Hungarian business for around $202 million to a consortium of iG TECH Capital and Premier Energy as part of its strategy to refocus investment on more stable markets.

Iberdrola SA has completed a transaction selling its Hungarian business for EUR 171 million ($202.45 million) to a consortium of iG TECH Capital Investment Fund Management Ltd and Premier Energy PLC.

The divestment of Iberdrola Renovables Magyarország KFT is part of Iberdrola's strategy to refocus investment on markets that it considers to have more stable regulatory frameworks.

The assets sold comprised 158 megawatts (MW) of operational wind generation capacity. "Of this total capacity, 124 MW are already selling their energy on the open market after completing the 15-year regulated tariff period, while the remaining 34 MW will do so in less than one year", the Bilbao, Spain-based power and gas utility said in a statement on its website.

"Through this transaction, the Group has received a total of EUR171 million, including the price of the company’s shares (EUR 128 million) and a dividend distributed prior to completion (EUR 43 million)", Iberdrola said.

Nicosia, Cyprus-based Premier Energy had acquired Iberdrola's Romanian business for EUR 88 million in 2024. The business, called Eolica Dobrogea One, had 80 MW operational wind capacity, according to an Iberdrola press release April 29, 2024.

Iberdrola said of its exit from Hungary, "This transaction forms part of Iberdrola's strategy to focus its investments on its core businesses - mainly regulated networks or generation with long-term contracts - and on key markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom".

Iberdrola has raised its investment plan through 2028 from EUR 41 billion to EUR 58 billion, with the UK allotted the biggest chunk at EUR 20 billion.

"This plan aims to transform Iberdrola's profile into a more regulated company, with networks as a vector for growth", executive chair Ignacio Galan said in the company's online announcement of the plan September 24, 2025.

"We will invest EUR 58 billion by 2028, two-thirds of which will go to transmission and distribution networks, mainly in the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We expect to achieve a net profit of EUR 7.6 billion in 2028, with around EUR 20 billion allocated to dividends between 2024 and 2028.

"During this period, we will add more than 15,000 people to our workforce, make purchases of more than EUR 65 billion to thousands of suppliers - supporting 500,000 jobs, our tax contribution will exceed EUR 40 billion, and we will invest EUR 1,600 bn in R&D&I, while also achieving carbon neutrality by 2030".

Sixty-five percent of the total investment would go to regulated networks, expected to insulate 75 percent of EBITDA from energy prices by 2028.

Distribution gets EUR 25 billion and transmission EUR 12 billion. Ninety-five percent of the budgeted transmission investment is for the UK and the U.S.

"Generation and customers" get EUR 21 billion, 75 percent of which comprises projects under construction, Iberdrola said then.

Geographically, the U.S. gets the second-largest chunk at EUR 16 billion. Iberia gets EUR 9 billion and Brazil EUR 7 billion. Other European Union markets and Australia get a total of EUR 5 billion.

Eighty-five percent of the total investment is for "A-rated countries with stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks", Iberdrola said.

