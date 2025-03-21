Iberdrola Bags Contract to Power Honda Car Production in Mexico

The Japanese car maker signed a deal to buy renewable power from Iberdrola to electrify its operations in the Mexican cities of Celaya and El Salto.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to buy renewable power from Iberdrola SA to electrify the Japanese car maker’s Mexican operations in Celaya, Guanajuato, and El Salto, Jalisco.

The electricity will come from Iberdrola Mexico’s wind farms. “Honda de México will use this power for its production in the country, where it has an installed capacity to manufacture up to 200,000 cars a year at its Guanajuato plant and more than 120,000 motorcycles at the one in Jalisco, in both cases for the local and export markets”, the Spanish power utility said in an online statement.

“Supplying clean energy to Honda will prevent the annual release of 63,826 tonnes of CO2 [carbon dioxide] into the atmosphere, the equivalent of the carbon captured by more than a million trees over 10 years.

“The agreement includes the acquisition of Guarantees of Origin, an instrument that makes it possible to certify the reduction of greenhouse gases by ensuring, with full traceability, that the electricity supply comes from clean sources”.

Last week Iberdrola announced a long-term agreement to supply Air Liquide with clean power for the French company’s operations in Spain and Portugal.

“It will allow Air Liquide to continue developing innovative and sustainable solutions for the supply of industrial gases and will enable its industrial and medical customers to meet their ambitions to reduce the carbon footprint associated with their final products”, Iberdrola said March 14.

Air Liquide supplies gases to the industrial and healthcare sectors.

Iberdrola has long-term contracts to supply power in several countries including Australia, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. The electricity comes from offshore and onshore wind projects, as well as solar projects, according to the company.

Other international firms that have committed to buying power from Iberdrola are ABInBev, Amazon, Apple, Bayer, Burger King, De Acero, Dillinger, Heineken, Holcim, Mercadona, Mercedes Benz, Meta, Renault, Salzgitter Group, Telefónica, TMD, Vodafone and VW-SEAT.

Under its current three-year strategic plan, Iberdrola eyes gross investments of EUR 41 billion ($44.44 billion) by 2026, focused on the electrification of economic sectors.

"The electrification of energy is unstoppable and will expand exponentially in the years ahead, supporting decarbonization, boosting energy security, and reducing the volatility caused by fossil fuels”, Iberdrola executive chair Ignacio Galán said March 21, 2024, in the company’s announcement of the 2024-26 plan.

“Our strategic pillars focus on networks, geographical diversification, and a balanced energy and customers mix.

“This plan will allow us to grow our asset base, grow our profitability and strengthen our finances, as well as increasing dividends and driving jobs and skills and economic growth".

Iberdrola expects its renewables partners to contribute EUR 5 billion to the investment goal, resulting in a net investment of EUR 36 billion for Iberdrola.

Eighty-five percent of the gross investment has been allotted for Iberdrola’s A-rated markets. Of this allocation, 35 percent is for the U.S., 24 percent for the United Kingdom, 15 percent for Iberia, 15 percent for Latin America and 11 percent for Australia, France, Germany and others.

The three-year plan includes EUR 15.5 billion of gross “selective investment in renewables”, over half of which would go to the U.S., the UK, France and Germany.

On March 11 Iberdrola’s U.S. subsidiary, Avangrid Inc., announced plans to invest $20 billion in U.S. grid modernization and expansion and potentially new generation.

