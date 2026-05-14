Iberdrola Acquires Another Installed RE Plant in Italy

The Spanish power and gas utility said it now has about 450 MW of installed renewable energy capacity in Italy, part of an expansion in markets it deems to have a stable regulatory.

Iberdrola SA has acquired 40 megawatts (MW) of wind generation capacity onshore Italy from Italy's Belenergia and France's RGREEN INVEST, which grows the Spanish power and gas utility's installed renewable energy (RE) capacity in Italy to about 450 MW.

"The asset, which was commissioned in 2018 and benefits from a long-term incentive scheme that guarantees stable cash flows, is located close to the Lucania Complex, where Iberdrola is developing different plants including Montelungo PV (20 MW), which is currently under construction", Iberdrola said in a press release.

"This plant also adds to the Etruria Complex, which already has a capacity of 174 MW - following the recent acquisition of a solar photovoltaic plant in Lazio - and to Fenix, a 243-MW solar photovoltaic project, the largest to date in Italy, bringing Iberdrola to approximately 450 MW of installed renewable capacity in the country".

"The acquisition is also fully aligned with the Group's Strategic Plan, which focuses on generation projects with long-term contracts in countries with strong credit ratings and stable, predictable and attractive regulatory frameworks", Iberdrola added.

Belenergia chief executive Jacques Édouard Levy said separately, "The proceeds will be redeployed into the development of several new wind farms in Southern Italy, reinforcing our long-term commitment to this territory".

At the end of the first quarter (Q1) Iberdrola's installed capacity stood at 58,877 MW, up 3.8 percent from the same period last year. Renewables accounted for 46,741 MW, mostly onshore wind (21,320 MW), according to its quarterly report.

As of Q1, Iberdrola's biggest markets in terms of net power production were Spain (18,177 gigawatt hours), the United States (6,734 gWh) and Brazil (2,938 gWh), according to the report. Completing the top 5 were Mexico (2,849 gWh) and the United Kingdom (2,612 gWh); however, Iberdrola said last month it had completed its Mexican exit in a $4-billion sale to Spain's Cox Abg Group SA.

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Besides Italy, Iberdrola has progressed renewables capacity growth in its other smaller markets in Europe.

Earlier in 2026 Iberdrola put into operation a 65-MW solar plant in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany. The plant supplies Salzgitter AG to support its green steel production, according to an Iberdrola statement January 7.

Also in 2026 it launched installation for battery energy storage systems at the Alcochete I and Algeruz II solar plants in the Portuguese district of Setúbal.

"The batteries for both projects will provide a combined storage capacity of 180 MWh-100 MWh at Alcochete I and 80 MWh at Algeruz II - and a total output capacity of 45 MW (25 MW and 20 MW, respectively)", Iberdrola said in a media release March 31. "Together, they will be able to supply electricity for up to four hours to more than 10,000 homes".

In another Portuguese project, Iberdrola secured a EUR 175-million ($204.97 million) loan from the European Investment Bank to build two wind farms with a combined capacity of 274 MW, enough for 400,000 people according to the company.

To be integrated into Iberdrola's Tâmega pumped storage hydropower complex, the wind farms will be part of "the first project with a hybrid connection between pumped storage and wind power in Portugal and one of the largest energy initiatives in the country", Iberdrola said in a news release January 15.

In Poland, Iberdrola in 2026 secured EUR 44 million in funding from the Polish National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management for three BESS projects with a collective capacity of 160 MW, as announced by Iberdrola January 30.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com